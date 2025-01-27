Financial fitness tips to help your kids thrive

Reuters

Wall Street expects U.S. oil and gas companies to keep a lid on spending in 2025 and keep their focus on generating shareholder returns, despite calls by President Donald Trump to "drill, baby, drill." Big Oil begins reporting fourth-quarter results this week, and outlooks for the coming year should reflect the dissonance between Trump's oil and gas-maximizing agenda and investor expectations. The industry has pushed in recent years to drive down costs and increase production by using more efficient technology rather than drilling many new wells.