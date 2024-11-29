Finding skilled labour, input costs reported as pressing obstacles for N.S. businesses: StatCan

CBC
·2 min read
Statistics Canada surveyed Nova Scotia businesses on the obstacle they anticipated would be their most challenging in the next three months. (Robert Short/CBC - image credit)
Statistics Canada surveyed Nova Scotia businesses on the obstacle they anticipated would be their most challenging in the next three months. (Robert Short/CBC - image credit)

Recruiting skilled employees and rising input costs are the obstacles most widely expected by Nova Scotia businesses heading into 2025, according to new survey data from Statistics Canada.

About one in 10 businesses recently surveyed in the province expects those two factors to pose the greatest challenges in the next three months.

The vice-president of a Halifax engineering, design and construction management company said it's difficult to find skilled workers like bricklayers and formworkers who are important to the construction industry.

"Sometimes there's such a high demand for the labour that the labour is ending up on a project with the bare minimum training," said Maurice Fares with W.M. Fares Group, which works on residential and commercial development projects.

A lack of labour with the needed skills can cause delays and drive up costs, Fares said.

"When there's no skilled labour on the site, sometimes you're going days or weeks with lack of production."

When it comes to rising input costs, agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting businesses in Nova Scotia were among those most likely to expect that to be their top challenge in the coming months. About 22 per cent think that will be the case.

Farmer Philip Keddy said input costs have been a problem since 2020, when it was harder to obtain fertilizer chemicals and other products needed for farming.

In the second quarter of 2022, farm production costs increased by 17.6 per cent in Nova Scotia compared to the previous year. This matched the national trend at the time, with higher fertilizer costs being driven in part by Russia's invasion of major fertilizer exporter Ukraine.

"Fertilizer has slightly come down this year," said Keddy. "But it would be the only input that we've seen decrease in cost."

Keddy, the production manager for Charles Keddy Farms, pointed to cardboard for shipping produce as an example of one cost that's continued to go up.

"Our whole society has gone to online shopping," Keddy said. "Amazon, everybody else, well, they're huge cardboard users, so those companies are driving up the price of cardboard."

He estimates the farm's input costs have gone up between five and 12 per cent every six months.

The accommodation and food services industries are also areas where businesses are more likely to expect rising input costs to be their top challenge, with one in four businesses thinking that will be the case.

In August, the Restaurant Association of Nova Scotia said that nearly half the province's restaurants are operating at a loss or are only breaking even.

MORE TOP STORIES

Latest Stories

  • Fox News Host Gives Trump Voters 1 Huge Reality Check: 'Let's Be Realistic'

    "Who’s going to pay for that?" asked Julie Banderas.

  • The ruble is down, the price of potatoes is up. But is Russia's economy really in trouble?

    The lead story on the front page of Tuesday's edition of Moskovskij Komsomolets, a major state-run newspaper in Moscow, is the uproar over the rising price of potatoes.One lawmaker is calling on the country's prosecutor general to investigate the surging cost of this household staple, which is nearly as essential to Russian diets as bread. According to Russia's statistics agency, Rosstat, the price of potatoes has gone up 74 per cent since the beginning of the year. Butter has risen by more than

  • Peel police are pushing for their largest budget increase ever. Some residents say it's too much

    A group of concerned residents and organizations are pushing back against Peel Regional Police's historic proposed budget for 2025. The proposal includes a 21.3 per cent increase to the service's operational budget, the largest increase it's ever asked for.It was approved by the Peel Police Services Board this month. Mississauga Mayor Carolyn Parrish resigned from the board over the increase earlier this week, with her office saying in a statement Parrish is "not in support of the proposed budge

  • Quarterly GDP growth expected to fall short of BoC forecast, but debate over jumbo-sized cut continues

    Friday's report is expected to show Q3 growth came in at 1% annually, according to consensus estimates from BMO and RBC.

  • Ukraine imposes first wartime tax hikes to fight Russian invasion

    President Volodymyr Zelenskiy signed into law on Thursday Ukraine's first wartime tax increases as the war against Russia reaches its 34th month. Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenkko said that the bill was vital to ensure smooth funding for the Ukrainian defence sector next year. It also increases some rental payments, taxes commercial banks' profits at 50%, and raises taxes on the profits of other financial institutions to 25%.

  • Implementing GST break for two months proving to be a 'nightmare' for businesses

    TORONTO — Canadian businesses are about two weeks away from having to scrap some of the tax they charge customers, but many have already realized that's no easy feat.

  • German consumer sentiment tumbles on job cut fears, survey shows

    BERLIN (Reuters) -German consumer sentiment looks set to tumble in the last month of the year as households, worried by reports of job cuts, grow more pessimistic about their income prospects, a survey showed on Wednesday. The consumer sentiment index, published by GfK and the Nuremberg Institute for Market Decisions (NIM), fell significantly more than expected going into December, to -23.3 points from a downwardly revised -18.4 points the month before. The December figure marks the lowest point for consumer sentiment since May, when it was -24 points, and is similar to levels seen at the end of last year when Germany's economy was contracting.

  • B.C. Ferries CEO warns of 30% fare hike in 2028

    The CEO of B.C. Ferries is warning the company may need to increase fares by 30 per cent or more in 2028, when the current fare structure expires.Nicolas Jimenez says in a written statement the corporation had forecast last year that such a price rise would be needed to keep up with operating and capital costs, but costs since then have spiked, including a 40 per cent jump in shipbuilding expenses.The rising costs have created "a growing funding gap" that Jimenez says will require "a sustainable

  • Chronic inflation hits Russia as huge pay increases fuel rising prices

    Inflation has again spiked in Russia in recent months, fuelled by massive public spending on the Ukraine war and big wage increases in many sectors of the economy. To counter this, the Central Bank raised its benchmark interest rate to a record 21 percent at the end of October, a measure that has yet to halt the persistent rise in prices. After a lull in 2023, inflation has again spiked in Russia, peaking at over 9 percent this summer before falling back to 8.5 percent in October, according to R

  • Will an Edmonton property tax hike help or hurt local businesses?

    Doug Griffiths, Edmonton Chamber of Commerce CEO, says Edmonton can better manage the tax dollars it gets — and that an eight per cent property tax increase may not be the financial solution the city is looking for.

  • French 10-Year Borrowing Costs Match Greece’s for First Time

    (Bloomberg) -- France’s benchmark bond yield matched Greece’s for the first time on record, the latest milestone in a week marked by mounting anxiety over the fate of Prime Minister Michel Barnier’s government.Most Read from BloombergIn Traffic-Weary Toronto, a Battle Breaks Out Over Bike LanesIn Italy’s Motor City, Car-Free Options Are GrowingNew York City’s ‘Living Breakwaters’ Brace for Stormier SeasThe rate on 10-year French notes, traditionally considered among the safest in the euro area,

  • US economy grows at 2.8% pace in third quarter on consumer spending, unchanged from first estimate

    The American economy expanded at a healthy 2.8% annual pace from July through September on strong consumer spending and a surge in exports, the government said Wednesday, leaving unchanged its initial estimate of third-quarter growth. U.S. gross domestic product — the economy's output of goods and services — slowed from the April-July rate of 3%, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday. This category includes consumer spending and private investment but excludes volatile items like exports, inventories and government spending.

  • 6 Reasons the Middle Class Could Financially Struggle in 2025

    The middle class as we know it emerged in the post-World War II era. This cohort, sandwiched between the wealthy and the working class, makes up the biggest percentage of Americans, but that could be...

  • U.S. stocks end lower after inflation data

    STORY: Wall Street's main indexes closed lower on Wednesday after the latest inflation data sparked concerns that the Federal Reserve may move slowly on rate cuts next year.The Dow dipped three-tenths of a percent, the S&P 500 shed almost four-tenths and the Nasdaq lost six-tenths of a percent.The latest inflation data showed prices ticked up slightly in October, putting the annual inflation rate at 2.3%.Those numbers were in line with expectations, leading most traders to bet the Fed will cut rates at its December policy meeting. But Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research, said cuts may come at a slower, quarterly pace in 2025."I think that the shift to the quarterly reduction is because the Fed acknowledges that the economy is remaining fairly resilient, is not in need of rate cuts, implying that we're not on the precipice of recession. And at the same time I think they want to keep their powder dry if in case the economy does show a quicker demise. So right now the Fed does not want to keep rates high for too long, thereby strangling economic growth, but at the same time it doesn't want to end up re-stimulating inflation."Stocks on the move Wednesday included Dell, which slumped 12%, and HP, down almost 6%, after downbeat quarterly forecasts from the personal computer makers.The sentiment spread to Nvidia and Microsoft, which both closed lower.And Workday slipped more than 6% after forecasting fourth-quarter subscription revenue below expectations, hit by weaker client spending on its human capital management software.Markets will be closed Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday.

  • Euro eases, dollar perks up in muted holiday trade

    (Reuters) -The euro dipped against the dollar on Thursday as traders reined in bets of more interest rate cuts by the European Central Bank, while broader currency moves were muted in U.S. holiday-thinned trading. Markets see about a 53% chance the Bank of Japan will raise rates next month. Broad trade was light as U.S. stock and bonds markets were shut for the Thanksgiving holiday.

  • Soft landing? Not so fast: Inflation heated back up in October

    The Federal Reserve’s favored inflation gauge just moved in the wrong direction. It comes as President-elect Donald Trump promises massive tariffs that could push the cost of living even higher.

  • Stock market today: Losses for Big Tech pull US indexes lower

    Technology stocks helped pull stocks lower on Wall Street Wednesday, handing the market its first loss in more than a week. The loss snapped a seven-day winning streak for the benchmark index. The Nasdaq composite, which is heavily weighted with technology stocks, fell 0.6%.

  • Analysis-Russia's labour shortage spreads as defence sector poaches staff

    MOSCOW (Reuters) - "Bus number seven was not running this morning," Olga Slatina wrote on social media from the Sverdlovsk region in Russia's Ural Mountains. Heavy recruitment by the armed forces and defence industries has drawn workers away from civilian enterprises, as has emigration, pushing unemployment to a record low of 2.3%, data from the Rosstat statistics service showed on Wednesday. Huge increases in defence spending helped Russia defy early predictions at home and in the West of a catastrophic economic collapse in 2022, with only a small contraction that year.

  • Stock market today: S&P 500, Nasdaq slide after key Fed inflation gauge shows faltering progress

    Investors are looking to a reading on the Fed's preferred inflation gauge to provide clues to rate cuts.

  • South Korea's central bank cuts key interest rate to nurse a slower economy

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s central bank lowered its key policy rate for a second straight month and said the country’s economy will grow at a slower pace than it initially anticipated.