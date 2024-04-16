Finding Solutions: What to do about record number of drug shortages

The Canadian Press

OTTAWA — The Canadian Dental Hygienists Association is calling out the Liberal government for what it says is a double standard in the payment of services under a new federal plan. Last week, Health Canada released the reimbursement guide for the new federal dental-care plan, which is expected to provide oral health coverage for millions of low- and middle-income families. The guides show the federal government plans to pay significantly less for a cleaning that happens at a private hygiene clin