Decent series as a stand-in for Liquid

rmN of : rmN played very well standing in for Liquid in the Dreamleague Season 10 Qualifiers, securing a 2-1 win over Lithium. He finished with a 21/17/33 overall KDA.



rmN played well on Wraith King in Game 1. He didn't make a lot of flashy plays or crush his lane, but he was able to soak up a lot of attention and damage in fights before coming back with Resurrection. With most of Lithium's arsenal used on rmN, the rest of Liquid were able to easily sweep in and clean things up. rmN finished with a 4/2/12 KDA. rmN looked helpless in Game 2 on Necrophos. He was too immobile to track down kills with Reaper's Scythe in fights, and quickly found himself feeling almost useless in fights. He finished with a 4/10/8 KDA. In Game 3 rmN played a nice Leshrac. He did a nice job getting into the thick of things and ripping Lithium apart with magic damage. Despite leading Liquid in deaths, rmN almost always was able to get at least one trade kill before dying, softening the blow for himself. He finished with a 13/5/13 KDA.



