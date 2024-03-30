Fine weather forecast for most of Australia’s capitals across the Easter long weekend

The Easter long weekend forecast for Melbourne is for mild temperatures, while the rest of Australia is expected to also see a rainy start to the working week (file image). Photograph: Mike Bowers/The Guardian

The long weekend has brought fine weather to Australia’s capitals – but most cities will see a soggy return to work on Tuesday.

Despite a foggy start to Saturday morning in Melbourne and rain across Brisbane and Darwin, sunshine is forecast for Sydney, Canberra and Adelaide with similar conditions to continue through Saturday and Sunday.

Sydney, Brisbane and Perth have forecast maximums hovering between 27C and 30C through to Tuesday.

Melbourne and Hobart will have a slightly cooler long weekend, with Melbourne sitting around 24C on Saturday and Sunday and Hobart at about 21C. Adelaide, meanwhile, is forecast to reach 31C on Saturday before maximum temperatures fall to 22C on Tuesday.

A weather system moving in from the south-west will bring rain across southern Australia from Monday, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Angus Hines, a senior meteorologist said the system was sitting off southern Australia on Saturday, but it would mean most capitals were to get a splash in the coming days as it moved east.

“It’s a little bit of a damp finish to the long weekend,” Hines said.

“Aside from that we’re generally looking pretty good across the capitals, though the dry run continues for Perth.”

Hines said the long-range forecast for the second half of the week remained uncertain and it was too early to lock in details about Friday.

In the meantime Melbourne is likely to see rain on Tuesday, with Hobart expected to get showers as the system moves across the south-east.

The system was expected to reach Sydney and Canberra on Wednesday, with lingering showers in other regions.

Northern Australia is still in wet season, with thunderstorms and rain forecast for regions across far north Queensland and Darwin.