Fines for parents who leave cars running - council

Parents who leave their engines running outside a school could be hit with fines as part of plans to tackle air pollution.

Southend-on-Sea City Council has revealed a possible initiative which would include fining parents and drivers with idle engines close to St Mary's Church of England Primary School, off Victoria Avenue.

The proposal for the Essex city was included as part of a survey with residents to improve air quality and reduce harmful emissions from vehicles along a stretch of the A127 from the Bell junction to Victoria Avenue.

However, a spokesman for South East Essex Friends of the Earth claimed the plan did not go far enough.

Other plans include making up to £100,000 available to provide council staff with electric cars for "private and business use" and retrofitting 26 buses to meet emission standards.

A "living green wall" acting as a "natural air filter" was previously installed at St Mary's School, on Boston Avenue, as well as signs saying "Cough! Cough! Engine Off!".

Lydia Hyde, councillor responsible for climate, environment and waste, said there were "positive ideas" and highlighted retrofitting buses was the council's "top priority".

"We have an anti-idling campaign around our schools and have the power to issue penalties there where appropriate, but beyond that there is no plan to monitor or penalise idling on any main routes," she added.

The council will also focus on providing green areas around the city, improving public transport and encouraging car sharing parking discounts, cycling and walking.

A "Green City Action Plan" will also see trees planted to provide cooling, leafy canopies around the city.

Jon Fuller, spokesman for South East Essex Friends of the Earth said: "I'm concerned that the Bell Junction action plan is not sufficiently robust.

"We welcome proposals to upgrade the bus fleet and deter idling of car engines. We also welcome wider policies to encourage walking and cycling.

"But there is a desperate need to embrace car reduction measures. We need to embrace eco-tourism, encouraging day trippers to get on the trains and buses."

