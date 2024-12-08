Fines plan for putting waste into wrong bins

Bins could be subject to a "traffic light" system, with residents facing a fine for misuse [Getty Images]

People in Rotherham could be fined by the council if they repeatedly fail to put their waste for recycling into the correct bins.

The policy aimed to reduce contamination, improve recycling rates and cut the costs associated with improper waste disposal, the authority said.

Contamination rates in recycling bins in the borough were estimated to cost the council more than £1m a year in extra disposal fees and loss of recycling income, a report said.

Residents in two yet-to-be-identified areas would be part of a pilot, due to begin in April 2025, it stated.

Fixed penalties

Under the policy, householders' bins would be subject to a "traffic light" system, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Residents whose recycling bins were found to be contaminated would receive a warning with a yellow tag on the first offence, a report seen by councillors said.

If contamination continued, a second offence would result in an orange tag and a letter warning of a potential fixed penalty notice.

A third instance could trigger a red tag, accompanied by a fixed penalty notice, which could carry a fine.

Fixed penalty notices issued could vary depending on offence, but would usually cost between £80 and £400, the report stated.

A public consultation into the plans will be held, according to Rotherham Council [Lindsey Sellors/BBC]

Residents who disputed a contamination tag on their bins and claimed their collection was missed would face further checks, it added.

The council's waste management software would verify whether the bin was missed or if it was tagged for contamination.

Under the new policy, the council's enforcement team would also investigate complaints about bins being left on the kerbside past 19:00 on collection day.

It would consider enforcement action if the bin was not removed.

A public consultation and education work would take place ahead of any roll-out, the council said.

