'Finishers' face off against 'Bomb Squad' in Rugby World Cup final

"The most important thing tomorrow is making sure that I do my part for the team. You know, it's a special day for every single guy on the team. You know, obviously I am very happy that I've reached fifty (caps) and not a lot of Springboks have achieved that. So, I am really excited for that, but the most important thing is making sure that I do my part for the team."

"So, the 'Bomb Squad', you know, it's something we've been having since I think, it's been there the whole time. But, we named it I think since last year, that's the 'Bomb Squad'."

"You know, those guys get each other up, you know. They own little ways on to get each other up and when they come on, the difference that they make. And they've been huge for us this year, as you've seen, you know, we know we can give everything we can on the field because the next guy coming is only going to lift it."

"We got, we got still a few things that we can throw at them. But, they've also got a blueprint. It's pretty obvious. I don't think it's a big secret, neither of these sides. He'll (George Ford) come up with a couple of different plays and something he'll try to surprise their opponents with. But I mean, in general, the DNA, and what they believe in and what we believe in is not going to change in a week's time."

STORY: Springboks' captain Siya Kolisi Springboks, who is about to mark his 50th cap for South Africa, said he is ready to lead his team at Yokohama Stadium for Saturday's (November 2) game against England.

England coach Eddie Jones has long asserted that 21st century rugby is a 23-man game and the battle between his eight "finishers" and South Africa's "Bomb Squad" bench could have a big influence on Saturday's (November 2) Rugby World Cup final.

Only injury substitutions were initially allowed in rugby but tactical replacements were gradually introduced with now eight players available off the bench because of the necessity of covering front row injuries.

Top coaches now build the use of those replacements into their game plans, allowing them to bring off fatigued or injured starters as well as introduce key impact players for strategic reasons.

South Africa's split of six forwards and only two backs on the bench enables the Springboks to almost completely overhaul their pack for the last half an hour of the game.

They have forged a specific identity as the Bomb Squad because, "We named it the Bomb Squad last year," captain Siya Kolisi said on Friday (November 1).

"We have still got a few things that we can throw at them," Springboks flyhalf Handre Pollard told reporters on Friday (November 1), when asked if they had been concealing a more attacking style of play to unleash in the final.

