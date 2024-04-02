Finland school shooting latest: Several people injured as suspect arrested

A school shooting has occurred at Viertolan Koulu school in Vantaa, Finland

A shooting has taken place at a school in Finland, police said.

The incident occurred at Viertolan Koulu school in Vantaa early on Tuesday.

An individual has been arrested and law enforcement have confirmed that people have been injured.

Officers are asking the public to avoid the area.

Finnish police said in a statement: “Police are at the scene investigating the incident. Bystanders are asked to stay away from the area and indoors. The door should not be opened to strangers.”

This is a breaking news story. More follows.