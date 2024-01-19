Finland sees no immediate military threat from Russia, PM says

Reuters

JERUSALEM (Reuters) -A lightning raid to free Israeli hostages in Gaza is extremely unlikely to succeed and a deal will soon be needed if they are to be released alive, Israeli cabinet minister and former military chief Gadi Eizenkot said. Eizenkot, whose youngest son was killed in fighting in the Gaza Strip last month, also said the fate of the hostages should take priority over other war aims, even if that meant missing out on an opportunity to take out the political header of Hamas. Asked if the hostages could be released in a rescue mission similar to the 1976 operation that freed around 100 hostages in Entebbe, when Israeli commandos flew into Uganda at nightfall, he said it was unlikely to happen.