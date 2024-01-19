Finland sees no immediate military threat from Russia, PM says
STORY: "I don't see any immediate military threat from Russia against Finland. We in Finland sleep peacefully at night because we are well prepared," Orpo told reporters in Stockholm.
Ukraine’s US-supplied Bradley infantry fighting vehicles disabled one of Russia’s most advanced tanks, peppering its armour with projectiles before it smashed into a tree.
Western militaries, as well as civilians, need to be prepared for an 'all-out war' with Russia that maysignificantly affect their lives, Britain's Sky News reported on Jan. 19, citing Dutch Admiral Rob Bauer, chairman of the NATO Military Committee.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's praise for the weapons system comes amid fears that US Congress could stall funding.
One reason why supporting Ukraine “for as long as it takes”, and not “for as long as we can” is so important is that Ukraine’s security is irretrievably ingrained into our own. By single-handedly tying down the world’s largest nuclear arsenal power – a force over double in size and many times over in numbers of artillery and armour – the Ukrainian Armed Forces are the only thing holding back Putin’s nostalgic fantasies for an imagined return to a perceived ‘Greater Russia’ spreading westward lik
Another Russian A-50 airborne early warning and control (AWACS) plane has appeared over the Sea of Azov, Ukrainian Air Force spokesman, Yuriy Ihnat, said on national television on Jan. 19.
In what direction will the Russian and Ukrainian armies develop, and where will the main battles be fought in 2024?
Hackers from the group Blackjack, purportedly affiliated with Ukraine’s SBU security service, have breached a Russian state enterprise involved in construction work for the Russian military, and downloaded over 1.2 TB of data, a Ukrainian law enforcement source told NV on Jan. 18.
A Russian Tarantul-class corvette sank in occupied Sevastopol, the pro-Ukrainian guerrilla movement Atesh reported on Telegram on Jan. 18.
Russia can just give up and go home – it’s happened before, explained Servant of the People MP Oleh Dunda in an interview with Radio NV.
Soldiers got the new PrSM missile expected to replace ATACMS last month. But the Army has bigger plans for its new weapon.
Civilians must prepare for all-out war with Russia in the next 20 years, a top Nato military official has warned.
Saving Private Ryan was a brilliant film whose opening amphibious assault scene left an imprint of bravery and brutality imprinted on the mind long after the film was over.
The US Navy said missiles hit 14 Houthi military targets that were preparing to launch further salvos at merchant vessels.View on euronews
Admiral Rob Bauer, says: 'We have to realise it’s not a given that we are in peace'
JERUSALEM (Reuters) -A lightning raid to free Israeli hostages in Gaza is extremely unlikely to succeed and a deal will soon be needed if they are to be released alive, Israeli cabinet minister and former military chief Gadi Eizenkot said. Eizenkot, whose youngest son was killed in fighting in the Gaza Strip last month, also said the fate of the hostages should take priority over other war aims, even if that meant missing out on an opportunity to take out the political header of Hamas. Asked if the hostages could be released in a rescue mission similar to the 1976 operation that freed around 100 hostages in Entebbe, when Israeli commandos flew into Uganda at nightfall, he said it was unlikely to happen.
Ukrainian defenders from the 68th “Oleksa Dovbush” Jäger Brigade used a drone to rescue a wounded comrade, publishing the video on their Telegram channel on Jan 18.
Paris is seeking €280 million from Ukraine's allies to help fund the delivery of 60 out of a planned 78 Caesar self-propelled artillery systems for Kyiv's military.
The Philippines is still considering whether to acquire its first-ever submarine, the country's armed forces' spokesperson said on Thursday, a move that would boost its naval capabilities as it shifts its focus towards external defence. "We're considering acquiring a submarine, but these discussions are subject to careful evaluation," Colonel Francel Margareth Padilla, spokesperson for the Philippines' Armed Forces said, without providing details. Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said in May his country has received submarine offers from different countries without naming them, but he acknowledged that operating a submarine is a very large commitment, and he would like to focus on developing anti-submarine capabilities.
British intelligence said on Friday that a Russian A-50 "almost certainly exploded and subsequently crashed into the Sea of Azov."
President Isaac Herzog said Israelis are consumed by concerns they will be attacked by neighboring nations.