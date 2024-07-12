Finland to vote on turning back migrants crossing from Russia

FILE PHOTO: Finland readies to bar new migrant route via Russia to Europe

By Essi Lehto

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finland's parliament is set to vote on a bill on Friday granting border guards the power to turn back asylum seekers crossing from Russia, after more than 1,300 people arrived in the country forcing Helsinki to close its border.

Finland has accused neighbouring Russia of weaponising migration by encouraging scores of migrants from countries such as Syria and Somalia to cross the border, an assertion the Kremlin denies.

Helsinki believes Moscow is promoting the crossings in retaliation for Finland joining NATO, which backs Ukraine against Russia's invasion.

The rightwing government of Prime Minister Petteri Orpo has said the bill is vital to stop future arrivals, despite the law being at odds with its international human rights commitments.

There have been no new arrivals by asylum seekers since March. Finland shut its land borders with Russia late last year.

The bill is expected to pass as a majority of lawmakers in the main opposition party, the Social Democrats, will back it, according to party officials.

Still, some Social Democrats could break with their party line, so a majority will be tight.

For the bill to pass, parliament must first agree, with a five-sixths majority, that the legislation is needed urgently. In a second vote the proposal needs to be approved with a two-thirds majority.

Supporters of the bill said it was needed so authorities could stop Finland being put under pressure by waves of migrants.

"Should Russia want to, it has the ability to mobilise and push hundreds, thousands of so-called asylum seekers to our borders in a matter of days or weeks," said Ben Zyskowicz, a lawmaker for the ruling, conservative National Coalition Party.

By contrast, opposition Green Party leader Sofia Virta said lawmakers should "hold on to the rule of law" and "respect Finland's international commitments".

"There is no guarantee this will be an effective way to neutralise Russia's hostile influence," she added.

