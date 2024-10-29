Finland's president raises Ukraine war, security issues with China's Xi

BEIJING (Reuters) - Finnish President Alexander Stubb said he would discuss peaceful solutions to the war in Ukraine during his meeting on Tuesday with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing.

Finland, which shares a 1,340-km (830-mile) border with Russia, joined NATO last year in a historic policy shift brought on by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and the war has strained ties between some Baltic states and China due to Beijing's perceived support of Moscow.

"Right now we are very much in a situation whereby Russian aggression has violated international law," Stubb said in opening remarks at the start of the meeting. "I look forward to discussing peaceful solutions on that path as well."

Stubb, who will also discuss security issues and bilateral relations with senior officials during his four-day visit, said last week he would tell Xi there could be no peace deal without Ukraine's involvement.

His trip comes as trade tensions simmer between China and the European Union over Brussels' hefty tariffs on Chinese EVs, set to be imposed next month for five years. Finland abstained in the vote.

Xi told Stubb on Tuesday China welcomed Finland "to actively participate in the process of Chinese-style modernisation ... and build a new model of mutually beneficial cooperation", according to a Chinese state media readout.

Finland and China have been engaged in delicate diplomacy since last October over the possible role of a Hong Kong-registered cargo vessel in the damage caused to the Balticconnector gas pipeline.

In an ongoing probe, Finnish police have said the pipeline was likely ripped apart by an anchor dragged across it.

(Reporting by Laurie Chen and Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Ed Osmond and Helen Popper)