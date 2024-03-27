Murdered baby Finley Boden was failed by social services during lockdown

Finley Boden died on Christmas Day 2020 after suffering 71 bruises and 57 fractures at the hands of his parents

A 10-month-old baby killed by his drug-addled parents was failed by care agencies who were hampered by Covid lockdown restrictions, a damning report has found.

Finley Boden died on Christmas Day 2020 after suffering 71 bruises and 57 fractures at the hands of his parents, just 39 days after a Family Court decided they could take care of him, despite the concerns of social workers.

Shannon Marsden and Stephen Boden were both sentenced in May last year to life imprisonment for their baby’s murder, with respective minimum terms of 27 and 29 years, after a judge told them they had subjected him to “unimaginable cruelty” and “deliberately” left him to die.

The couple had used the winter 2020 Covid lockdown as an excuse not to let family members and social workers see Finley to check on his welfare.

The report found that the “unfamiliar working environment” of Covid restrictions, with in-person meetings replaced by online meetings and phone calls, “distorted” court roles and “eliminated” room for discussion about baby Finley in court.

A Child Safeguarding Practice Review by Derby and Derbyshire Safeguarding Children Partnership, published on Wednesday, found that: “A child died as the result of abuse when he should have been one of the most protected children in the local authority area.”

The report, which uses the name Theo to refer to Finley, found that social workers and care staff were severely hampered in being able to check on his welfare by the lockdown and shielding arrangements in place during the Covid pandemic.

It stated: “The situation was complicated by the personal circumstances of the children’s guardian who was ‘shielding’. This meant that, even as restrictions reduced, the children’s guardian was unable to return to in-person meetings.

“At what was a crucial point in planning . . . ‘the myriad protective systems and services designed to detect, prevent and respond to maltreatment’ were severely disrupted. As a consequence, as face-to-face contact with families reduced or ceased, professional’s dependence on parents’ ‘self-reporting’ correspondingly increased.”

Court hearings held remotely

It also found that several court hearings to determine Finley’s fate were hampered by being held remotely.

“Such an unfamiliar working environment had the capacity to distort participant’s customary roles and routines in what had previously been a highly predictable setting. This was challenging both for professionals who were sometimes ‘in attendance’ through computer technology and for parents who were relying on their mobile phones to stay in touch with proceedings,” the report states, adding: “The usual potential for discussion and negotiation within the court building was also eliminated. “

At their trial Derby Crown Court heard that Marsden, 22, and Boden, 30, had told a “series of persistent lies” to win Finley back after he was taken into care by social services over concerns about their cannabis use.

Despite them lying to social workers about the amount of marijuana they were using, magistrates ruled in November 2020 that Finley should be returned to the couple without the need for them to undergo drug tests.

The Family Court ruling was only revealed following a legal challenge by The Telegraph, the BBC and the Press Association.

Mrs Susan Burns JP and Mrs Kathy Gallimore JP rejected a plea from social workers that Boden and Marsden undergo a four-month supervised transition to establish if they were truly capable of looking after their baby.

Instead they ordered a two-month transition, which they said was a “reasonable and proportionate length of time” to protect his welfare.

Finley’s legal guardian from the Children and Family Court Advisory and Support Service (Cafcass) agreed, arguing that four months was too long and would “cause confusion” for Finley, and that he required a shorter time frame to help him settle.

But the report found that the legal guardian’s “relative inexperience and the remote nature” of the Family Court proceedings may have hampered her judgment.

It said: “In conversation, the children’s guardian reflected on the factors which might have contributed to her forming a different interpretation of the same judgment. These included her inexperience at that point as a children’s guardian and difficulties in managing the ‘remote’ nature of the proceedings.”

Child protection plan

Within weeks of Finley being returned to them Marsden and Boden had inflicted a horrendous catalogue of injuries on him, including two burn marks – one thought to be from a cigarette lighter.

Finley had been made the subject of a child protection plan by Derbyshire social services a month before he was born, because of his parents’ heavy use of cannabis.

Two days after his birth in February 2020, social services warned in a “threshold” report that Marsden and Boden were unable to meet Finley’s basic care needs, leaving him at risk of physical and emotional harm.

As a result of continued concerns over their drug use, he was taken from them and sent to live with two carers.

While he was living with his carers, Finley thrived and was described as “fit and well, safe and happy”.

But after he was returned by the Family Court to his parents’ squalid home in Old Whittington, near Chesterfield, the couple conspired to keep social workers and health professionals from seeing him, using Covid-19 social distancing measures as an excuse.

Thousands spent on cannabis

The subsequent five-week murder trial heard that following his return, Marsden and Boden continued to spend much of their time smoking large amounts of cannabis, buying 3.5g of the drug every two days at an estimated annual cost of £5,460 to £7,300.

Photographs were shown to the jury of filthy household items found by police inside their home, including a vomit and faeces-stained cot mattress cover and Mickey Mouse baby grow. A feeding bottle was found with mould growing inside it.

During the short period before his murder, Marsden and Boden did everything they could to undermine the agreed supervised transition plan.

When a child protection worker rang two days before his death to say she had to see Finley face-to-face, Marsden told her that the baby was not well and dismissed her attempts to see him via WhatsApp, claiming she could not download the app.

At one stage, Marsden even turned a family member away when she dropped by to deliver Christmas presents, using the lockdown as pretext for not letting her into the house.

Relatives had expressed their anguish at the family court’s decision to return Finley to Boden and Marsden.

A source close to the family told The Telegraph: “They were on their knees begging the family court not to send him back to his mum and dad. They were desperate to keep him because they feared what might happen to him.”

Social workers ‘did not pay enough attention’

The review stated that, while Finley’s parents were responsible for his death, “professional interventions should have protected him” and that child safeguarding practice during the last few weeks of his life “was inadequate”.

According to the report, social workers were too quick to believe Marsden and Boden’s promises to reduce their drug consumption and did not pay enough attention to their uncooperative behaviour.

The report also found that Marsden and Boden appeared to be able to hoodwink social workers and care professionals all too easily about their continued drug use and the impact it was having on Finley - especially as the pair were generally being seen “remotely”.

At one stage Derbyshire’s substance misuse practitioner assigned to the case failed to report to his supervisors that Finley was being returned to his parents, which meant the “threshold of concern” was not triggered and there was no management oversight of what was happening.

The report concluded that “practitioners demonstrated ‘no understanding of the application of safeguarding training’, or of ‘the vulnerabilities of babies under the age of one’.”

Derby and Derbyshire Safeguarding Children Partnership said it will “take the additional action necessary to further reduce the risk of a repeat of a similar incident”.

Derbyshire County Council’s children’s services said it accepted there had been “missed opportunities” in the case of Finley.

Carol Cammiss, the council’s executive director for children’s services, said: “Despite the significant Covid restrictions placed on our work at the time, we know there were missed opportunities for stronger practice and we apologise for that.

“We did not wait for the outcome of this review – we took immediate action to review and strengthen our systems and continue to monitor the way we work with babies and families.”