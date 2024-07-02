Finnish PM urges parliament not to water down controversial deportation bill
If passed into law, the legislation would allow Finnish border authorities to refuse to accept asylum applications in certain circumstances.
The former president attacked the former House speaker as a “sick puppy.”
One person suggested President Joe Biden take advantage of the ruling and "fire the Court and appoint one that doesn’t work for Trump."
After being AWOL at last week’s presidential debate in Atlanta and her husband’s criminal trial in Manhattan, Melania Trump surfaced on Monday in The Big Apple.According to photos published by the Daily Mail, the former model and first lady was seen Monday in a black coat and shades carrying luggage into Trump Tower, where she and Donald Trump stay when not in Florida at Mar-a-Lago.Her conspicuous absence from the debate last Thursday raised eyebrows as President Joe Biden’s wife was in clear vi
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's threat of impeachment comes after the court ruled on Trump's immunity argument.
Trump's former attorney general couldn't help but laugh after Neil Cavuto mentioned that the former White House adviser is now behind bars.
‘You are not a stable adult and are not fit for office’ said former lawmaker from Wyoming
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s lawyers on Monday asked the New York judge who presided over his hush money trial to set aside his conviction and delay his sentencing, scheduled for next week.
More than 7 in 10 voters have already decided whom they will vote for in the November presidential election, according to a new poll. The Harvard CAPS/Harris poll released Monday showed 72 percent of respondents said they have already made up their minds, while 28 percent said they are still weighing their choices. That’s a…
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court's ruling on presidential immunity leaves Judge Tanya Chutkan to determine how much of the federal criminal case involving Donald Trump's efforts to overturn his defeat to Joe Biden in the 2020 election can survive. The 6-3 ruling on Monday, with the court's conservatives in the majority, declared that Trump has broad protection from criminal prosecution for actions that fell within his official responsibilities as president under the U.S. Constitution. The court delegated to Chutkan, a judge on the U.S. district court in Washington, the complex task of determining how to apply that immunity in the four-count criminal indictment obtained last year by Special Counsel Jack Smith.
America faces “two choices between bad and worse,” according to a panel of current and former CEOs.
Gretchen Whitmer, the Michigan governor seen as one of the Democrats’ best prospects to replace Joe Biden, has ruled out running, Politico reported Monday.But the swing state leader delivered a damning message to the campaign aide whom she called, the outlet’s Jonathan Martin reported, saying that the president’s debate performance will cost him Michigan.Whitmer called the campaign chair, Jen O’Malley Dillon Friday, after a day of frenzied speculation that she would be a frontrunner if Biden cou
OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has released a video message to Canadians on Canada Day. Here's what he had to say, in his own words.
“The fact that you haven’t done that says quite a bit to me,” the CNN anchor and debate moderator tells Sen. Chris Coons The post Jake Tapper Pushes Biden Campaign Cochair to Hold 2-Hour Press Conference to Prove President’s Acuity appeared first on TheWrap.
Analysts discuss what happens now that the U.S. Supreme Court has decided anything a president does in an official capacity is immune to prosecution.
The only three Republican women in the South Carolina Senate took on their party and stopped a total abortion ban from passing in their state last year. Republican primary voters have now booted all the “Sister Senators” from their party out of office. (Production: Noreen Nasir)
Vladimir Putin has proved quite reluctant to strike directly at the West over its support of Ukraine. But that may not change.
Donald Trump's daughter-in-law confused the heck out of critics with her boast.
ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Taliban on Sunday told the West to look past the measures they have imposed on Afghan women and girls for the sake of improving foreign relations.
Joe Biden’s performance at the CNN presidential debate against Donald Trump has raised concerns with US allies - particularly within NATO and Europe.
"President Trump, [if] he wins, he serves four years and won't be on the ballot again," the North Dakota governor told Fox News.