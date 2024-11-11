Finsbury Park stabbing: Man rushed to hospital after north London knifing near station

A man was left seriously injured after being stabbed in an apparent fight closed to a north London station.

The emergency services were called to the scene of the knifing at 2.42pm on Monday at Finsbury Park’s Clifton Terrace.

Officers said the incident came after a reported fight near to the station as they launched an appeal.

Detectives said the victim was left with potentially life-changing injuires.

A man has been arrested. He remains in custody in north London.

The victim was rushed to a hospital by ambulance.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We sent resources to the scene, including an ambulance crew, an advanced paramedic and a clinical team manager. We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance.

“We treated a patient and took them to a major trauma centre as a priority.”

Anyone with any information which may help is asked to call police on 101 or message via X @MetCC quoting CAD 4209/11Nov. To remain anonymous, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers.