Fiona turns 8! Here's how you can celebrate with her.

The B.C. RCMP is once again sending more officers to Dawson Creek, in the province's northeast, following a new spate of violence in the community of roughly 12,400 people.In the past week there have been at least two high-profile shootings, including a drive-by in a residential neighbourhood and another in a business area that left one dead and another injured.Police say these and other violent incidents appear to be gang-related and that members of several provincial units, including the Unifo