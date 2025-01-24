Fiona turns 8! Here's how you can celebrate with her.
Your urine can tell you a lot about your health.
Con artists exploited contactless payment to swindle a young couple out of thousands of dollars. Learn how tap-to-pay scams work and how to protect yourself.
We are sorry in advance.
Former prosecutor Elie Honig described it as "very heavy-handed."
Model Christy Giles, 24, and Hilda Cabrales-Arzola died after a night out in Los Angeles in 2021
The 43-year-old comedian said comments from trolls and medical experts about "moon face" prompted her to seek medical advice.
A few lifestyle habits can make or break your feet.
The new president just unwound a landmark anti-discrimination measure implemented amid the height of the Civil Rights Movement.
House Republicans on Thursday passed their version of a “born-alive” abortion bill one day after Democrats blocked the Senate version from advancing. The bill requires health care practitioners to provide the “same degree of professional skill, care, and diligence” for a child born alive during an attempted abortion as they would during normal childbirth. Republicans…
Warning: This story contains graphic images.An Ontario judge is now considering if a Windsor police officer facing three assault charges acted in self-defence when he struck a man in a bar bathroom in Ottawa or if those actions warrant conviction.After four days of proceedings, both sides made closing submissions Thursday in the trial for Sgt. Deler Bal, 51. He has pleaded not guilty to two charges of assault and one count of aggravated assault.On the evening of Sept. 23, 2023, Bal was off duty
The Princess of Wales was spotted in London on a shopping trip to one of her favorite eyewear shops
The co-founder of an Indigenous-owned, tiny home manufacturer in Brantford, Ont., says he's "utterly appalled" at the City of Hamilton's decision to order cabins for its first outdoor shelter from a different company that ended up getting them from China. Grand River Modular's chief operating officer, Matthew Jacznik, told CBC Hamilton his team had reached out to municipalities, including Hamilton, in the spring and summer to pitch their made-in-Brantford tiny homes. Their shelters are designed
President Donald Trump has issued a “full and unconditional pardon” to Washington, DC, police lieutenant Andrew Zabavsky and officer Terence Sutton for their roles in the death of 20-year-old Karon Hylton-Brown, a case that drew protests on the heels of the murder of George Floyd.
OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said Wednesday he is only aware of two genders — male and female — and that the government should leave questions of gender identity alone.
The B.C. RCMP is once again sending more officers to Dawson Creek, in the province's northeast, following a new spate of violence in the community of roughly 12,400 people.In the past week there have been at least two high-profile shootings, including a drive-by in a residential neighbourhood and another in a business area that left one dead and another injured.Police say these and other violent incidents appear to be gang-related and that members of several provincial units, including the Unifo
David Misch was kicked out of a California courtroom for singing and whistling during witness impact statements
A 75-year-old man was handcuffed outside a Kentville, N.S., courtroom Thursday and taken away by deputy sheriffs after he was sentenced to prison time for sexually abusing his younger brother five decades ago.Provincial court Judge Angela Caseley handed the man 3½ years behind bars, saying he repeatedly used his victim, who was a young adolescent at the time of the offences in the 1970s, for his own sexual gratification, assaulting him in the boy's bedroom at night."A child's bedroom should be a
WARNING: This article contains graphic content and details of sexual abuse of children, and may affect those who have experienced sexual violence or know someone affected by it. A former Catholic priest who sexually abused children in Nunavut has pleaded guilty to all of the charges against him. Eric Dejaeger, 77, entered his guilty pleas in an Iqaluit courtroom Thursday morning before Justice Faiyaz Alibhai. Dejaeger originally faced eight historical charges for sexual assaults that happened be
Here's what that means for you.
The 21-year-old rapper shared photos of her bruising and fired back at critics, clarifying that she was "cleared" by her doctor for the procedure