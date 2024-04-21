Atalanta follows up elimination of Liverpool with 2-1 win at Monza in Serie A

The Canadian Press
·2 min read

ROME (AP) — Atalanta followed up its elimination of Liverpool in the Europa League with a 2-1 win at Monza in a regional Serie A derby on Sunday.

Ademola Lookman assisted on both goals, first providing the corner kick that Charles De Ketelaere headed in and then setting up El Bilal Toure to finish off a counterattack.

Daniel Maldini pulled one back for Monza in the 89th and then nearly equalized when he hit the post five minutes into stoppage time.

The victory moved Atalanta up to sixth place and one point behind Roma in the race for the final Champions League spot.

Atalanta could also qualify for the Champions League if it wins the Europa League, having beaten Liverpool on 3-1 aggregate on Thursday. The Bergamo team faces Marseille in the semifinals.

Atalanta will also look to overturn a 1-0 deficit to Fiorentina in the second leg of the Italian Cup semifinals on Wednesday.

With 21 goals and 12 assists, Lookman became the fifth player to score more than 20 goals and deliver more than 10 assists since the start of last season in Serie A, after Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Rafael Leão, Paulo Dybala and Olivier Giroud.

Fiorentina produced two late goals to secure a 2-0 win at last-place Salernitana, moving the Tuscan club up to ninth place and back into contention for a spot in Europe.

Christian Kouame scored with a looping header in the 80th and Jonathan Ikone added another in stoppage time following a rebound of a save by Salernitana goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa.

Salernitana, which is 13 points from safety with five rounds remaining, is nearing mathematical relegation.

Fiorentina, which has advanced to the Europa Conference League semifinals, ended a five-match winless streak in Serie A. The Viola also have a game to make up against Atalanta.

There was a brief clash between Salernitana and Fiorentina supporters before kickoff that resulted in injuries to 10 police officers, the Gazzetta dello Sport reported — adding that no fans were arrested.

Also, 10th-place Torino, which is also chasing a spot in Europe, drew 0-0 with Frosinone, which is third from the bottom.

Lecce won 3-0 at Sassuolo to move seven points clear of the drop zone, while Sassuolo remained second from the bottom.

Inter Milan can seal the Italian league title with a derby win over AC Milan on Monday.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer

The Associated Press

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon placed on 10-day injured list with strained left hamstring

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon was placed on the 10-day injured list on Sunday with a strained left hamstring. The 33-year-old Rendon injured the hamstring running out an infield hit, leading off the game against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday. Rendon is hitting. 267 with three RBIs this season. He started the season 0 for 19 and has 20 hits since April 5. An All-Star with Washington in 2019, the third baseman is in the fifth season of a $245 million, seven-ye

  • Kyle Hendricks struggles again in 5th start this season for the Chicago Cubs

    CHICAGO (AP) — Kyle Hendricks is working through a rough stretch with the Chicago Cubs — with no sign of a turnaround so far. Hendricks lasted just four innings on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, continuing a rough start to the season for the 34-year-old right-hander. He struck out five and walked none, but he was charged with four runs and six hits. Chicago had won six of eight heading into the finale of the four-game set against Miami, but Hendricks' performance is a growing concern. He has

  • Stars and Cup champion Golden Knights meet much earlier in NHL playoffs this time

    DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights are meeting much earlier in the NHL playoffs this time. Reigning Stanley Cup champion Vegas opens defense of its title as a No. 8 seed in a first-round series that opens Monday night in Dallas, where the Knights last year wrapped up the Western Conference final with a Game 6 victory. “Probably a better team than where they finished,” Stars forward Tyler Seguin said. “It’s a great test for us. When you have a goal of going all the way, a lot

  • ‘Magical’ moment as surfer shares wave with pod of dolphins as she wins first world championship tour event

    Gabriela Bryan won her first world championship tour event at the Western Australia Margaret River Pro on Sunday and in a “magical” moment in the final, the Hawaiian surfer shared a wave with a pod of dolphins.

  • Leafs look regroup, solve Bruins' riddle in Game 2; Nylander's status remains unclear

    BOSTON — Sheldon Keefe's team was in a similar position 12 months ago. The Maple Leafs dropped their playoff opener to the Tampa Bay Lightning before roaring back to capture the Original Six franchise's first series in nearly two decades. A weight was finally lifted. The fan base rejoiced, if only briefly. Despite suffering a 5-1 loss in Boston to open this spring's Stanley Cup tournament, Toronto still — at least in some ways — finds itself in a slightly better spot compared to last year's curt

  • Mike Tyson appraises shirtless Ryan Garcia before fight: 'Have you been eating bricks?'

    Mike Tyson visits Ryan Garcia before the fight and a memorable exchange ensues before Garcia goes on to beat Devin Haney by majority decision.

  • Yankees' Nestor Cortés told by MLB his pump-fake pitch is illegal

    Cortés' attempt didn't fool Andrés Giménez, who fouled off the pitch.

  • Swayman, DeBrusk power Bruins over Maple Leafs 5-1 in Game 1

    BOSTON — The Maple Leafs fired four shots on Jeremy Swayman inside the first 90 seconds Saturday. The club was fishing the puck out of its net moments later after the Bruins capitalized on a mistake. Toronto got a 4-on-3 power play early in the second period that failed to connect before superstar Auston Matthews beat the Boston goaltender to a loose puck only to have his golden opportunity agonizingly find iron. The home side was up 2-0 a minute later. Mental errors, special teams, missed chanc

  • Mario Andretti offended by F1 rejection. 'If they want blood, well, I’m ready,' says 1978 champ

    Mario Andretti said Friday he was deeply offended by the language Formula One Management used in denying his family and General Motors the opportunity to join the global motorsports series. The 1978 Formula 1 world champion posted on social media he was “devastated” when F1 rejected Andretti and General Motors in late January in their application to expand the current grid to accommodate a two-car American team. The F1 rejection came after a six-month review of Andretti's application and the reasoning for the denial was taken personally by both Mario and Michael Andretti, as well as GM, which plans to partner with Andretti in F1 under its Cadillac brand.

  • Former champion Jinder Mahal leaves WWE, other stars surprisingly released on Friday

    Some WWE stars announced their departure during "Friday Night Smackdown" on April 19, including Jinder Mahal.

  • Stephanie Sparks Dies: Host Of The Golf Channel’s ‘Big Break’ Reality Series Was 50

    Golf Channel reality series Big Break host Stephanie Sparks died April 13 at the age of 50. No information on cause or location was provided. Born in Wheeling, West Virginia, Sparks was an All-American collegiate golfer at Duke. She won many tournaments, starting with the 1992 North and South Women’s Amateur at Pinehurst. Sparks represented …

  • Leafs winger William Nylander misses Game 1 against Bruins with undisclosed injury

    BOSTON — William Nylander missed the Maple Leafs' playoff opener with an undisclosed injury Saturday. The star Toronto winger sat out after missing Friday's practice and the team's morning skate ahead of Game 1 against the Boston Bruins. Head coach Sheldon Keefe declined to expand on Nylander's potential availability following both on-ice sessions, but all signs pointed to the 27-year-old being scratched for just the second time in the last three seasons. Toronto rookie winger Nick Robertson slo

  • Jamahal Hill offers curious perspective of UFC 300 KO sequence vs. Alex Pereira after referee intervention

    Jamahal Hill opened up about the knockout sequence against Alex Pereira in the UFC 300 main event, offering curious commentary.

  • Why NASCAR removed the scoring pylon from Talladega and other tracks

    The structure that displays the running order was removed from Talladega Superspeedway, following several NASCAR tracks.

  • WADA confirms it cleared Chinese swimmers to compete at Tokyo Games citing contaminated samples

    SYDNEY (AP) — The world's top anti-doping regulator says 23 Chinese swimmers were cleared to compete at the Tokyo Olympics despite testing positive for a banned heart medication because it agreed with Chinese authorities and ruled that their samples had been contaminated. The World Anti-Doping Agency said Saturday that the swimmers tested positive for the heart medication trimetazidine in the months leading up to the start of the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 but that Chinese authorities told the agenc

  • Korda, Henderson both one shot back in Chevron Championship

    THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Nelly Korda was one shot off the lead at the Chevron Championship when the third round was suspended Saturday because of lightning in the area. Play at Carlton Woods was halted just before 3 p.m. and called for the day 2 1/2 hours later with dangerous conditions remaining. The third round of the LPGA's first major of the season will resume Sunday morning, with the final round scheduled to commence just before 9:30 a.m. Korda, who is trying to tie an LPGA Tour record w

  • In character: Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic shows up to game dressed like "Gru" from "Despicable Me"

    DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic arrived in character for a first-round playoff game Saturday night. That character was “Gru,” the protagonist from the “Despicable Me” movies. Jokic, the two-time NBA MVP for the Denver Nuggets, wore a similar outfit and signature wrap-around striped scarf as “Gru.” It was a hit on social media, with the Nuggets posting, "going to play basketball or going to steal the moon?” Jokic and the Nuggets opened their title defense against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Laker

  • Roman Gabriel dies at 83. The first Filipino-American quarterback in NFL was MVP in 1969

    Roman Gabriel had big size and a big arm when he was the No. 2 draft pick of the Los Angeles Rams in 1962. Even while playing in an era of grinding it out on the ground, he still holds the Rams’ team record with 154 touchdown passes. Gabriel, the first Filipino-American quarterback in the NFL and the league MVP in 1969, died Saturday. He was 83. His son, Roman Gabriel III, announced his father’s death on social media, saying he died peacefully at home of natural causes. “We mourn the loss of Ram

  • Yankees' Cortes learns pump fake pitch is actually illegal; pitches seven innings vs. Rays

    NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has told Yankees pitcher Nelson Cortes that his pump fake pitch to Cleveland’s Andrés Giménez is against the rules. Known for his deceiving leg kicks and windups, Cortes added another trick in his repertoire with a funky move to Giménez in the second inning last Sunday. He faked a throw by waving his left arm at Giménez, then raised a knee before finishing a pitch that Giménez fouled off. “My thought was that doesn’t feel legal, but pretty funny, I think the

  • Former Red Sox First Baseman Dave McCarty Dead at 54 a Week After 2004 World Series Reunion

    The MLB announced that the athlete and father of two died on April 19 "due to a cardiac event"