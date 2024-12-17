Fire at auto body shop closes part of Route 33 in Greenland
Fire at auto body shop closes part of Route 33 in Greenland
The SBU told Reuters the operation involved different intelligence and military services and unfolded over a series of stages. "The aim was to disrupt the logistical supply routes for fuel from Crimea to temporarily occupied areas of Zaporizhzhia," it said in a statement.
A good car can travel many miles while staying in good condition. While any car will endure some wear and tear, some cars need more frequent repairs that can quickly add up. Other cars become less...
Tyler White is being remembered by his wife as a "phenomenal man" who "put his family first"
After two years with interrupted access to barging, this winter road season in the Sahtu will likely be one of the busiest ever.The N.W.T. Department of Infrastructure said in an email they are expecting up to 800 truckloads of supplies will be delivered on the Mackenzie Valley winter road this year — around twice the average volume of 300 to 400 loads. The N.W.T. government's fuel service division alone is planning to bring about 250 truckloads of fuel to the four Sahtu communities it serves: T
The structures include temperature and moisture regulation systems.
The strong figures for Canada and the U.S. stand in contrast to some reports about dwindling interest in zero-emissions vehicles.
RestoMods just landed a rare 1970 Dodge Charger R/T SE and plans to customize it—with one lucky winner driving it home.
The Transportation Department has finalized a rule aimed at making travel safer and easier for passengers with disabilities.
Purchasing a car can feel like walking through a minefield of shady sales tactics. You have to arm yourself against some deceitful dealerships that have long employed a bag of tricks to...
NORTH VANCOUVER, B.C. — Mounties in North Vancouver, B.C., say a 16-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was hit by a Jeep.
A new breed of stripped-down, micro towables has hit the market in the last few years — towables like Zion Off-Road's new Z2. The post Zion Off-Road’s 2025 Z2 is an all-in-one gear trailer and off-road micro camper appeared first on The Manual.
In recent years, Land Rover, Chevrolet, and Hyundai have all re-investing in the ancient three-abreast layout in their SUVs. What's behind the trend?
A 1930 Ruxton Model C Roadster, one of only seven Baker-Raulang-bodied examples, is set to cross the block at Kissimmee 2025.
I drove a 2025 Infiniti QX60 luxury SUV in Luxe Black Edition trim and was impressed by its sleek design, quiet ride, and well-designed cabin.
Incoming U.S. President Donald Trump’s transition team is recommending sweeping changes to cut off support for electric vehicles and charging stations and to strengthen measures blocking cars, components and battery materials from China, according to a document seen by Reuters. The recommendations, which have not been previously reported, come as the U.S. electric-vehicle transition stalls and China’s heavily subsidized EV industry continues to surge, in part because of its superior battery supply chain.
Electric-vehicle owners often feel "range anxiety," even as mileage numbers have improved dramatically over the past 15 years. Here are some ways for owners to optimize their range.
The woman died at the scene, according to the coroner’s office.
The two-year-old boy died and four adults were hurt in a crash involving a stolen car.
2024 has seen about a 20 per cent decrease in car thefts but over 1,500 cars were stolen in the city so far. CBC's Emma Weller breaks down the data from Ottawa police.
Hannah Kobayashi, the missing Hawaii woman who was found last week in Mexico, has dashed her family’s hopes of a reunion. Kobayashi, 31, whose disappearance sparked a police investigation before she was found to have voluntarily left the country, told relatives she did not want to return to her home state, according to her family. Her sister, Sydni, posted a statement on her Facebook saying that she and her mother have not physically seen Hannah, but have spoken on the phone with her.