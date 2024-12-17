Fire at auto body shop closes part of Route 33 in Greenland

CBC

After two years with interrupted access to barging, this winter road season in the Sahtu will likely be one of the busiest ever.The N.W.T. Department of Infrastructure said in an email they are expecting up to 800 truckloads of supplies will be delivered on the Mackenzie Valley winter road this year — around twice the average volume of 300 to 400 loads. The N.W.T. government's fuel service division alone is planning to bring about 250 truckloads of fuel to the four Sahtu communities it serves: T