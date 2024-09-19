All fire bans lifted in B.C.'s coastal, northwest regions

All fire bans have now been lifted in the Coastal Fire Centre and the Northwest Fire Centre. (Getty Images/Flickr RF - image credit)

All fire bans in the Coastal Fire Centre and Northwest Fire Centre have been lifted, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS).

The service says that the coastal region now allows Category 2 and 3 open fires, though the latter category requires a burn registration number. It also permits activities such as the use of fireworks, sky lanterns, tiki torches and burn barrels of any size or description.

The changes came into effect Wednesday at 12 p.m. PT amid cooler temperatures and recent rainfall.

The northwest region also rescinded the last of its fire prohibitions Wednesday after lifting most of them last month.

Category 2 fires are also now permitted throughout the Kamloops Fire Centre while Category 3 fires remain prohibited.

The majority of wildfires in B.C. are under control or being held, according to the BCWS. There are also no wildfires of note, a designation that indicates a fire is highly visible or poses a threat to people or public safety..

But the service also urges residents to stay cautious as there are still around 195 active wildfires in the province as of Wednesday afternoon. Most of the out-of-control blazes are burning in the Prince George Fire Centre in northeastern B.C.

"We encourage everyone to stay vigilant and alert to help avoid human-caused wildfires," the BCWS said in its provincial situation report Wednesday.