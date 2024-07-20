Fire bans in place for N.W.T.'s Dehcho, North Slave, and South Slave regions

The Northwest Territories government has banned open flames, including campfires, in the North Slave, South Slave, and Dehcho regions due to 'extreme wildfire danger.' (Erik White/CBC - image credit)
Three of the Northwest Territories' five regions are now under fire bans.

The N.W.T. Department of Environment and Climate Change issued fire restrictions for the South Slave region on Saturday, and for the North Slave and Dehcho regions on Friday evening.

The fire bans prohibit open flames on all public and private lands in those regions, except for federal lands such as national parks. There is also an exemption for Indigenous people exercising their rights.

"These bans are being implemented due to high to extreme wildfire danger and extraordinary weather and drought conditions," the department wrote in a release.

The restrictions mean people can't start or use open fires outdoors, such as campfires, including in an open fire pit or burn barrel. It also prohibits the use of incendiary or tracer ammunition, exploding targets, fireworks, firecrackers or sky lanterns. Burn permits are suspended while the restrictions are in place.

People can still use closed stoves and barbecues.

In the South Slave, the restrictions will last until at least July 26. In the Dehcho and the North Slave, the restrictions will last at least until Aug. 2. The fire bans may be extended further if wildfire danger persists.

