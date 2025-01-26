Fire at Brandon Mall

Latest Stories
- The Hockey News - Boston Bruins
Former Bruins Star Traded In Massive Blockbuster
This former Bruins star is on the move.
- The Hockey News - Edmonton Oilers
Ex-Oilers Surprising Addition To Big Trade
That was one way to wrap up a Friday night.
- The Hockey News - Columbus Blue Jackets
Former NHLer John Scott Has Hilarious Response To Olivier/Reaves Fight From Wednesday Night
John Scott has mentioned many time how much he loves Mathieu Olivier's game
- The Hockey News - Edmonton Oilers
Oilers Superstar Makes Play You Must See To Believe
Connor McWho? The Edmonton Oilers captain could never do this.
- People
Olympic Tennis Player Announces Divorce from Footballer Husband After She Revealed She Launched OnlyFans Account
Australian tennis player Arina Rodionova and Australian Football League player Ty Vickery announced their divorce on Tuesday, Jan. 21
- Uncrowned
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 2025 live results: Updates, winners and losers, highlights and analysis
Follow Uncrowned for live coverage of WWE's first Saturday Night's Main Event of 2025, featuring three champions in action.
- USA TODAY Sports
Winners and losers of Cowboys' Brian Schottenheimer hire: Jerry Jones raises eyebrows
The Cowboys' hire of Brian Schottenheimer as head coach will have plenty of ramifications throughout the NFL. Who were the big winners and losers?
- Associated Press
Novak Djokovic takes a jab at injury 'experts' by posting a picture of an MRI of his left hamstring
Novak Djokovic posted a scan of his injured left hamstring on social media early Sunday, more than 24 hours after being booed at the Australian Open when he quit playing one set into his semifinal because of what he said at his news conference was a torn muscle. The 24-time Grand Slam champion put the picture of the MRI taken Saturday on X and wrote: “Thought I’d leave this here for all the sports injury 'experts' out there.” The 37-year-old Djokovic stopped his match against Alexander Zverev after dropping the opening set in a tiebreaker on Friday.
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
LPGA cancels $2 million California event after underwriter fails to pay
The event, slated for March 20-23, was scheduled to be held at Palos Verdes Golf Club and feature a $2 million purse.
- USA TODAY Sports
Are there NFL games today? NFL conference championship schedule
Here's everything to know about the NFL conference championship schedule, including whether there is a Saturday game.
- The Canadian Press
Djokovic quits mid-match and walks off to boos, putting Zverev in Australian Open final vs. Sinner
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Spectators booed an injured Novak Djokovic as he left the court in Rod Laver Arena after quitting one set into his Australian Open semifinal against Alexander Zverev on Friday.
- Associated Press
No deal. Young collector who nabbed one-of-a-kind Paul Skenes card turns down Pirates trade offer
The young collector who scored a one-of-a-kind baseball card featuring National League Rookie of the Year Paul Skenes has turned down a trade offer from the Pittsburgh Pirates. Topps announced Friday that the 11-year-old from the Los Angeles area had declined the deal and instead was going to put the card — which features Skenes' autograph and a patch from a game-worn jersey — up for auction. The Pirates had put together a package that included 30 years’ worth of season tickets behind home plate at PNC Park and the chance to play a softball game on the field in exchange for the card.
- Yahoo Sports
Commanders' success reportedly not sitting well with former owner Daniel Snyder: 'He f***ing hates it'
Snyder owned the franchise for 24 years until he completed a 2023 sale to Josh Harris for $6.05 billion.
- The Hockey News - Toronto Maple Leafs
‘It’s Corporate, It’s Not Loud’: Ex-NHLer Sounds Off On Maple Leafs’ Lower Bowl Atmosphere At Scotiabank Arena
Jason Demers played parts of 13 seasons in the NHL with five separate organizations.
- The Hockey News - Boston Bruins
Insider Names Bruins Dark Horse For Canucks Superstar
The Bruins have been named a dark horse team to watch for this Canucks star.
- The Canadian Press
Australian Open: Keys upsets 2-time champion Sabalenka in women's final for 1st Grand Slam title
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — When Madison Keys stepped into Rod Laver Arena at 7:37 p.m. on Saturday night ahead of the Australian Open final, she strode right past the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup, the trophy that goes to the women's champion and was placed on a pedestal near the entrance to the court.
- The Canadian Press
Alex Ovechkin is on track to break Wayne Gretzky's NHL career goals record
Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals is closing in on the NHL goals record of 894 held by Wayne Gretzky.
- FTW Outdoors
Lions' Terrion Arnold reveals Jayden Daniels' hilarious message after Commanders divisional win
Rookie phenom quarterback Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders stunned the NFC's top seed in the divisional round, upsetting the Detroit Lions 45-31 on the road to advance to the NFC championship against division rival Philadelphia. After the game, Daniels did a…
- The Hockey News - Toronto Maple Leafs
Maple Leafs Injury Updates: Anthony Stolarz Won't Be Out 'A Whole Lot Longer', Matthew Knies' Timeline Remains Unknown
Stolarz was on the ice for approximately 40 minutes, including some time with the team, while Knies skated before Toronto's practice.
- Yahoo Sports
5 predictions for the 2025 MLB season: The Yankees will be better than the Mets, the A's will make the playoffs and more
With Opening Day less than nine weeks away, here are five early predictions for 2025.