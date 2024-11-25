Fire Breaks Out at Site of Deadly Lithuania Plane Crash

A fire broke out at the site of a deadly plane crash in Vilnius, Lithuania, after a DHL cargo plane crashed during landing, leaving at least one person dead and three injured on Monday, November 25, officials said.

Local media reported that four people were onboard the plane at the time of the crash, one of whom was killed.

According to the State Fire and Rescue Service, 12 people were evacuated from the residential building. The plane hit the ground and slid approximately 100 meters before crashing into the structure.

Vilnius Mayor Valdas Benkunskas wrote on Facebook that the outcome could have been “much worse” and that all residents of the house were safely evacuated and would be provided with temporary hotel accommodation.

The plane, operated by DHL’s Spanish contractor Swiftair, was flying from Leipzig, Germany, to Lithuania, local media said.

Footage captured by Stanislovas Jakimavicius shows fire at the site of the crash. Credit: Stanislovas Jakimavicius via Storyful