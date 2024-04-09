Fire Breaks Out at Downtown Boston Construction Site

Plumes of dark smoke billowed from a construction site above Boston’s South Station on Tuesday, April 9.

According to local news outlet WFXT, who referenced a statement from Suffolk Construction, the job site has since been shut down for a safety audit. The construction company said the blaze was caused by “JF Stearns union workers who were welding tube steel,” adding that fire watchers on site extinguished the blaze.

No injuries were reported. Credit: Sarah Wolman via Storyful