Fire breaks out at Guernsey restaurant in early hours

Fire crews have been tackling a blaze that broke out in a restaurant in Guernsey in the early hours.

The venue involved was Octopus Restaurant in Havelet Bay, St Peter Port, Guernsey Fire and Rescue said.

Police have closed roads in the area, with people advised to avoid it until further notice.

The fire service said it could be "some time" until all roads around La Vallette were reopened.

Fire crews were continuing to tackle the fire on Saturday morning

The service added there were no reports of any injuries, and 15 officers were on site.

People living nearby have been told to keep their doors and windows closed.

Gerry Loughlin, who lives nearby, said: "I heard a commotion outside and I got up and looked out the window, and I could clearly see a fire had broken out at the Octopus Restaurant.

"It seemed to have started in the kitchen area and quickly spread along the building, and within half an hour, flames were fanning above the building."

The fire broke out at about 04:09 GMT on Saturday

At a press briefing, station officer Danny Joyce, from Guernsey Fire and Rescue Service, said: "When we arrived, smoke and flames were going through the roof.

"We arrived with two water tenders and a crew of nine... we tried to make entrance into the building, when it was already a deep-seated fire, therefore we could not stay in that building for very long and we had to withdraw.

"Our tactics from then on were to fight the fire from outside. Unfortunately...the building is designed to keep out water, so therefore the procedure is longer while fighting from outside."

Adam Miller, from Guernsey Police, appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

He said: "All lines of inquiry at this very early stage are obviously open, and I would therefore ask that if anyone saw suspicious or unusual in the early hours of this morning around the area of La Vallette, to contact us at the police station."

'Absolutely devastated'

In a post on social media, Delphine Pesrin-Auder and Mickael Pesrin, who own the restaurant, said they were "devastated" but the important thing was that "nobody was hurt".

"We will, of course, be closed for quite some time, but we will be back!" they added.

"Our sincere thanks to the many police, fire and civil protection professionals who have worked so hard to help us.

"Also thanks to our wonderful staff who are as upset as we are, and to all our valued customers, friends, suppliers... many of who have already sent us lovely supportive messages, flowers and cards."

