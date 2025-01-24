Fire breaks out at Iraq’s Rumaila oilfield, sources say

A general view shows the central station gas processing plant at Rumaila oilfield in Basra

BASRA (Reuters) - A fire broke out at a crude processing unit at Iraq's Rumaila oilfield on Friday and fire crews were trying to bring it under control, three energy sources told Reuters.

Operations at the field have not been affected, the sources said.

The fire started at an oil storage tank inside the crude unit (DS5) and fire fighters are still trying to contain the fire, said two engineers at the field.

Two local oil workers suffered minor burn injuries, the sources said.

Production at Iraq's superman Rumaila oilfield stands at about 1.45 million barrel per day (bpd), said two officials at the field.

(Reporting by Aref Mohammed in Basra and Ahmed Rasheed in Baghdad; Editing by Kevin Liffey and David Goodman)