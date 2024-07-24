Fire breaks out at JFK Airport after escalator bursts into flames

Close Call JFK Airport (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

An escalator at JFK International Airport caught fire, causing smoke to pervade through one of the terminals, according to FDNY.

The department arrived around 7am on Wednesday after receiving reports of smoke, the fire department said.

Terminal 8 was evacuated due to the smoky condition.

Photos and videos posted online show crowds of people standing outside the airport, planes stuck on the tarmac, smoke filling the hallways, and emergency vehicles pulling up to the terminal.

Something is happening in #JFK airport. We are not allowed to depart. pic.twitter.com/baPTOFp4Sp — Kiko ChImP Alvarez (@Kiko_Alvarez) July 24, 2024

Six civilians with minor injuries are being evaluated, FDNY said.

Fire at JFK airport- Terminal 8 pic.twitter.com/xlumAQpyk7 — Conceptions Events (@ConceptEventsNJ) July 24, 2024

It’s not immediately clear what caused the fire, but there are “operations ongoing,” the department said.