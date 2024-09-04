Fire breaks out in London tower block

The fire broke out at two flats in the block

A fire has broken out at a high-rise tower block in south-east London.

Two flats on the ninth and 10th floors of the building in Catford are ablaze, the London Fire Brigade said.

Approximately 70 firefighters and 10 fire engines are at the scene on Rosenthal Road.

The burning building is Rosenthal House, a 13-storey block containing 40 flats which was built in 1969.

Video footage shared online showed flames and black smoke billowing out of a window approximately halfway up the building.

A number of firemen and fire engines could be seen at the base of the building.

Photographs show a fireman dousing the flames with water from the top of a ladder extending from the back of a fire engine.

The storeys above the window where the fire broke out have been left charred black.

Part of the building where the fire broke out has been left blackened - George Cracknell Wright

In a statement, the fire brigade said it was first alerted at 12.51pm and crews from Forest Hill, Greenwich, Deptford, Lee Green and other stations went to the scene.

It said the cause of the fire was not yet known.

The fire brigade said it had received nearly 50 reports related to the blaze.

“Please avoid the area whilst firefighters work to extinguish the fire,” it added in a statement.

There are no casualties so far, the London Ambulance Service said.

“We were called at 12.55pm today to reports of a fire at a tower block in Rosenthal Road, Catford,” a spokesman said.

“We sent a number of resources to the scene including ambulance crews, incident response officers and members of our hazardous area response team.

“There are no patients so far but we remain on standby at the scene.”

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “Officers are at the scene to assist LFB with cordons.”

This is a breaking story, more to follow.