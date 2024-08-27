Fire Breaks Out Near Highway in Western Montana

A structure fire broke out along a highway in western Montana on Monday, August 26, sending huge plumes of gray smoke into the air.

Footage filmed and posted to X by Jordan Bowlin shows a large cloud of gray smoke rising from a fire near Highway 93 in Kalispell, Montana, on Monday.

According to a local news report, three separate fire departments responded to the fire, which damaged the roof of a house and a trailer. Credit: Jordan Bowlin via Storyful