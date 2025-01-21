Fire breaks out near major tourist landmark in Osaka

Smoke billowing from a building near a tourist landmark in Osaka, Japan (Twitter / Kia)

A massive fire erupted in a commercial building near the famous Tsutenkaku Tower, a popular tourist landmark in Osaka in western Japan, according to media reports on Tuesday.

The fire erupted on the first floor of the five-story building at Tsutenkaku Hondori Shopping Street in Naniwa Ward, Osaka City at about 5pm local time, according to public broadcaster NHK Japan.

At least 26 fire trucks and one helicopter were dispatched to the site to contain the flames emerging from the building.

Live visuals on TV showed dark smoke towers rising from the commercial property near the Tsutenkaku Tower.

It was unclear if there were any casualties.

More follows