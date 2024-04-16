Fire breaks out at Old Stock Exchange building in Copenhagen

A fire has broken out at one of Copenhagen's oldest buildings.

Emergency crews were seen rushing to the Old Stock Exchange, with thick smoke billowing into the sky.

The fire engulfed the building's iconic spire, which collapsed into the roof.

There were no reports of injuries.

Images circulating on social media showed artwork being removed from the building, which dates back to 1625.

The historic building, which is situated next to the Danish parliament and featured a 56m (184ft) spire shaped by the intertwined tails of four dragons, had been under renovation when the fire broke out.

It was often used for gala dinners, conferences and events, but was not open to the public.

Denmark's Minister for Culture Jakob Engel-Schmidt tweeted about the "terrible pictures" from the fire at the building, also known as Borsen (Danish for "the Exchange"), and said 400 years of Danish cultural heritage had gone up in flames.

He said it was "touching" to see how passers-by helped emergency workers "save art treasures and iconic images from the burning building".

"We are met by a terrible sight. The Borsen is on fire," the Chamber of Commerce wrote on X.

Copenhagen police said they were evacuating buildings in the street where the Old Stock Exchange is located, including the Finance Ministry. They said people should expect the area to be cordoned off for some time.

It was not immediately known what caused the fire.