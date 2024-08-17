Fire breaks out at Somerset House in London

Mark Ludlow
·1 min read
Around 70 firefighters are tackling a blaze at London’s Somerset House.

Smoke has been seen coming from the roof of the former stately home on The Strand.

London Fire Brigade said: “Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters have been deployed to a fire at Somerset House.

“Two of the brigade’s 32m ladders have been sent to the scene to support firefighting operations. Traffic in the surrounding area will be impacted as crews respond.

“The brigade’s control officers have taken over 10 calls reporting the fire, with the first received at 11.59am. Crews from Soho, Dowgate, Islington and surrounding fire stations are attending the scene.

“The cause of the fire is not yet known.”

Somerset House is now an arts venue and on Saturday was due to be hosting a day of breakdancing.

The large Renaissance building on the Thames, near Waterloo Bridge, which originally belonged to the Duke of Somerset in 1547, is now home to 100 art, business and social enterprises.

Videos of the fire - which showed smoke billowing from the top of Somerset House - were on social media on Saturday afternoon.

James Sabin, 27, who photographed of the blaze, said: “I saw that there were loads of fire trucks and police cars at Somerset House.

“I looked out of the window and saw plumes of smoke. It looked like it was quickly spreading - there was a very strong smell of smoke in the air.

“It’s still going on. There are lots of people responding.

“Lots of people are standing around, trying to see what’s going on.”

