Fire breaks out underneath restaurant on SLO County pier

A small fire started underneath an Avila Beach area pier on Sunday afternoon, burning just below a restaurant on the ocean-side structure.

The fire started at 2:26 p.m., according to emergency response scanner PulsePoint.

The flame was a “small fire underneath the Harford Pier at the Mersea’s restaurant,” Cal Fire battalion chief Mike Salas told The Tribune on Sunday afternoon.

Cal Fire knocked the fire down within minutes of starting, Salas said.

Salas said one battalion chief, three engines and one water tender were dispatched to fight the fire.

The cause of the fire was unknown and a fire investigator was en route to the scene as of Sunday afternoon, Salas said.

Map with Fire Location

Fire Location at Harford Pier

This map shows the location of a small fire that burned underneath Mersea's restaurant on Harford Pier in Avila Beach.

Map created with the assistance of ChatGPT.