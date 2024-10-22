Fire breaks out at Worthing tanning salon

Residents were asked to keep windows and doors closed after a fire broke out at a West Sussex tanning salon overnight.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue (WSFRS) and South East Coast Ambulance Service (Secamb) were called to the blaze at Tan Tastic on Broadwater Street West, Worthing, just before 23:00 BST on Monday.

Smoke could be seen billowing from the property as firefighters tackled the flames before leaving at about 02:00 BST.

The ambulance service said no injuries were reported.

Crews accessed the property from the front and back before leaving the scene at about 02:00 BST Tuesday [Eddie Mitchell]

The cause of the fire is unknown and is awaiting investigation, WSFRS added.

