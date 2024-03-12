Fire Brigades Union warns anti-strike laws will put public safety at risk

Members of the Fire Brigades Union demonstrate against minimum service levels in 2023. Photograph: Andy Rain/EPA

The union that represents Britain’s firefighters has warned of risks to public safety if their employers use new anti-strike laws being introduced by the government.

The Fire Brigades Union has called on all fire service employers to refuse to implement minimum service levels brought in after widespread strike action in the public sector that followed the cost of living crisis.

In a letter to employers, the FBU – which represents about 34,000 firefighters – said the use of the powers would “irreparably damage” industrial relations.

The employers differ depending on the region but include police, fire and crime commissioners, fire authorities, mayors and devolved administrations.

The new regulations will give them power to issue “work notices” during strikes that would force a certain percentage of union members to continue working. The legislation is designed to apply across transport services, health, fire and rescue, education, nuclear energy and border security.

The minimum service level in the fire and rescue sector has been set at 73% of fire engines crewed, while control rooms will be expected to operate normally during strikes.

The FBU said firefighters and control staff could face dismissal for remaining on strike during a period of industrial action once a work notice had been issued. The regulations for the fire and rescue sector are expected to be approved by parliament soon and will apply only in England. The devolved governments of Scotland and Wales say they have no intention of introducing their own legislation.

The FBU letter says: “Any attempt to implement the new law will irreparably damage industrial relations within the fire and rescue service at a local and national level. It may also create serious hazards to public safety, with employers attempting to keep 73% of appliances on the run without a minimum level of staff.”

Train operating companies already have minimum service level powers to keep at least 40% of trains running, but even those lines run by the government declined to use them during January’s strikes by train drivers.

Story continues

The government says minimum service levels do not remove the ability to strike but are designed to protect people and ensure they can continue to have access to public services.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “Fire and rescue services play an important role in keeping the public safe, and we must ensure this is maintained during periods of industrial action.

“Before introducing these powers we consulted with the sector, which recognised the importance of introducing a minimum service level while maintaining the ability to strike.”

Matt Wrack, The FBU general secretary, said: “The government’s minimum service levels amount to a draconian attempt to ban firefighters and control staff from taking strike action.” He added: “The FBU calls on all employers to make it clear that they will refuse to issue work notices, rendering the new laws inoperable in their local fire and rescue service.”