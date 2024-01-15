Fire at building on South Howard

CBC

Charity Fleury cried out between sobs in a Manitoba courtroom last month as she described the "unimaginable horror" of her 10-month-old daughter's murder by a man Fleury trusted to care for the infant."It will without a doubt haunt me for the rest of my life," Fleury said, reading her victim impact statement at Robert Alexander Bear's sentencing in the northern town of The Pas on Dec. 15."I don't know how anyone could be so cruel, to take my daughter's life — someone who claimed to care about he