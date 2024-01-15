Fire at building on South Howard
Toronto police said Monday they've charged a 37-year-old man after video surfaced on social media of a security guard putting their knee on someone's head following a Toronto Maple Leafs game Saturday.The video shows a security guard at Scotiabank Arena apprehending a man and kneeing them in the face as they restrain him, before holding his head down on the floor in a puddle of what appears to be blood. Another person is seen working to restrain the man.The video doesn't show what led up to the
Former Palm Beach Police Department officer Bethany Guerriero is facing a lawsuit for pulling a gun on a man who called police for help.
The married father-of-two decided to have sex with the woman in a ‘moment of madness’, a court has been told.
Shanda Tansowny says her brother loved talking with farmers. Chris Hawkins went to a Saskatchewan farm in August 2022 to find work, says his sister. Butthe farm's owner and a family member allegedly beat him bloody and bound him with cable ties. Hawkins, a 45-year-old former agronomist, died about a month later from what the Saskatchewan Coroners Service said were complications from pre-existing health problems. "His whole entire career, when he was capable of having that, was always based on th
Louis Wright spent 35 years in a Michigan prison for a crime he didn't commit. The state will now pay him for that time.
Review finds failings by police and council into grooming scandal in Rochdale
Andri Tambunan/AFP via Getty ImagesA Pennsylvania police officer who was charged with rape and other related offenses this week allegedly told his victim the assault was an accident. Officer Justin Hain with the Steelton County Police Department is accused of assaulting the woman on Wednesday, and he was charged Thursday, according to PennLive. Citing court documents, the news outlet reports that Hain was in the home of the woman, and after she came out of the shower, he allegedly ripped off her
VANCOUVER — Undercover police investigating the murder of a 13-year-old girl in British Columbia disguised themselves as tea marketers to secretly collect the DNA of about 150 Kurdish community members, court recordings reveal. Homicide officers said the DNA was obtained at a 2018 Kurdish New Year celebration in Burnaby, where police handed out free tea samples in numbered cups that were later swabbed for DNA in a sting that identified a brother of the suspect. That led to the arrest of Ibrahim
Charity Fleury cried out between sobs in a Manitoba courtroom last month as she described the "unimaginable horror" of her 10-month-old daughter's murder by a man Fleury trusted to care for the infant."It will without a doubt haunt me for the rest of my life," Fleury said, reading her victim impact statement at Robert Alexander Bear's sentencing in the northern town of The Pas on Dec. 15."I don't know how anyone could be so cruel, to take my daughter's life — someone who claimed to care about he
Dr. Izzeldin Abuelaish – known as the first Palestinian doctor to hold a staff position at an Israeli hospital – reflects on the trauma of Gazan children.
An Iowa principal who put himself in harm’s way to protect students during a school shooting earlier this month died Sunday, a funeral home confirmed. Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home & Crematory confirmed the death of Perry High School Principal Dan Marburger after the family announced it on a GoFundMe page. Marburger was critically injured during the Jan. 4 attack, which began in the school's cafeteria as students were gathering for breakfast before class.
“This person of interest and apparent fan went a little extreme to get a souvenir of his favorite performer,” police said.
Temperatures in Alberta and British Columbia plummeted for the first time this winter, shattering records and forcing people indoors. For some, the deep freeze presented challenges to keep homes warm and prevent pipes from freezing.
Three people were arrested Saturday at the Avenue Road bridge over Highway 401 where demonstrations are prohibited, Toronto police say.In a post on X, formerly Twitter, police said the three people were arrested and removed from the overpass — one was arrested for mischief while two were arrested for obstructing police.In the tweet, police reminded members of the public that demonstrations or congregation of individuals on the bridge "are not permitted."Police said the overpass remained open.On
On what was to be Richard Mantha's first day of trial, the lawyer for the accused serial rapist will instead ask a judge to order separate trials for each alleged victim — seven in total.Mantha, 59, faces more than two dozen charges including sexual assault with a gun, sexual assault with a knife, kidnapping, forcible confinement and administering noxious substances.He is accused of drugging and raping women involved in Calgary's sex trade.A four-week trial was supposed to begin Monday. Instead,
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Nicaraguan government said Sunday it released Bishop Rolando Álvarez and 18 clergy members from jail and handed them over to Vatican authorities. They had been jailed more than a year ago, in most cases, as part of a crackdown on the opposition and church by President Daniel Ortega, who accused them of supporting massive 2018 civic protests that he claimed were a plot to overthrow him. The government said in a press statement the release was part of negotiations with the V
Alberto Fioletti, 31, of Fordingbridge, Hampshire, was sentenced at Bournemouth Crown Court for the killing of Stephanie Hodgkinson, 34.
Ecuador's police and military on Sunday were aiming to restore order inside the country's dangerous prisons where dozens of staff were held hostage by inmates amid an uptick in violence in the Andean nation. Images on social media shared by Ecuadorean armed forces showed shirtless prisoners on their knees with hands on their heads as armed soldiers entered the seven jails that were the scenes of a hostage crisis that ended Saturday evening. Security forces were conducting searches and regaining control of the prisons, the military said.
The issue has united liberals and conservatives as they've asked the SCOTUS to overturn the 9th Circuit's ruling in Johnson v. City of Grants Pass.
A 59-year-old man has been charged with murder in the death of an 82-year-old woman in southwestern Ontario. Provincial police say they were called to a home in North Middlesex, about 18 kilometres west of London, at around 9 on Thursday evening and found the woman dead inside a home. They provided no details about the cause of death, but have identified her as Maria Medeiros. Police say the suspect in the case is now facing one count of second-degree murder. Police did not offer any details on