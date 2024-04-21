Fire burning on Main Street in Plymouth
Fire crews responded Saturday night to the scene of a large fire on Main Street in Plymouth.
Fire crews responded Saturday night to the scene of a large fire on Main Street in Plymouth.
King Charles has reaped the unexpected rewards of Meghan Markle's brand new lifestyle company, American Riviera Orchard. See details.
Victoria Beckham is going all out for her 50th birthday celebrations by hosting a lavish party, but the star's young daughter, Harper, stole the show with her outfit
Uter, a Los Angeles-based, unisex fashion brand by Philippe Uter, tapped de Ramon as the co-face of its spring/summer 2024 campaign
NYC restaurateur Keith McNally insulted Lauren Sánchez in an unhinged, image-attacking Instagram post. It didn't go over well.
“You bring me and the world such happiness,” Douglas wrote of his youngest child on Instagram
The announcement comes after a recent joint outing with members of the British royal family
Victoria Beckham turned 50 on Wednesday and ahead of her birthday bash posed for a steaming photo with her husband, David Beckham. See photo.
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex nailed off-duty chic in leg-lengthening skinny jeans in a candid Instagram photo with close pals, Suits' Abigail Spencer and Alliance of Moms' Kelly McKee Zajfen
The singer’s trainer, Kirk Myers, said Swift would show up to the gym on her off days, adding that she approached her fitness “with the mindset like a professional athlete”
The actress thanked parents Bruce Willis and Demi Moore for being the best "Papou" and "Ya Ya" to her little one
When Prince William takes over the throne from his father King Charles, he will be known as King William V – but what will his wife Kate Middleton be called?
HGTV fans think we're gettin new episodes of Renovation Island (or Island of Bryan, as it's called in Canada).
Prince William has revealed his youngest son Prince Louis' favourite hobby ahead of his 6th birthday on Tuesday…
Suzi Ronson was a 21-year-old stylist when a chance encounter with Bowie's mother changed her life. Now she's sharing her intimate Starman memories in a new memoir
In 'So High School' by Taylor Swift, the singer reflects on her high school-like romance with Travis Kelce and hopes to marry him. Here, a lyric breakdown.
The Princess of Wales influenced Prince William to make a big change to his fashion sense when he headed to Sunbury-on-Thames for a visit to Surplus to Supper this week, marking his return to public duties
Coronation Street is set to air Eileen Grimshaw's temporary exit from the cobbles next week.
“Well. Fitness used to be my passion…..” the actress wrote in the caption of her post, which came after she hinted at her health concerns earlier in the week
Blockbuster actor Chris Pratt has caused anguish for architectural devotees by demolishing a beloved architectural gem in LA.
Coronation Street's Andy Whyment has clapped back at a fan following a jibe about his new car.