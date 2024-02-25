Fire burns low-rise apartments in Regina

Regina Fire Department posted images on social media of the apartment fire on the 200 block of Centennial Street. (Regina Fire Department - image credit)

The Regina Fire Department responded to a fire at a low-rise apartment building on Saturday night that displaced dozens of people.

The apartments are located in the South end of the city on the 200 block of Centennial Street, according to the department's post about the fire on X (formerly Twitter).

The cause is still being investigated, according to the department.

Two people were injured in the process of escaping the fire and over 50 people from 16 suites were displaced, according to the post on X.

The fire department also says Mobile Crisis is helping those who were displaced.

The fire department estimates the fire happened at about 9:00 p.m. CST on Saturday.