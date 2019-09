Fire burns on sideline before start of NFL game

SHOWS:

1. TENNESSEE TITANS TEAM PYROTECHNIC EQUIPMENT BURNING ON SIDELINE OF NISSAN STADIUM FIELD BEFORE START OF NFL GAME AGAINST INDIANAPOLIS COLTS - WORKER TRYING TO PUT OUT FIRE

2. WIDE STILL PHOTO OF PYROTECHNIC EQUIPMENT BURNING ON SIDELINE

3. STILL PHOTO OF WORKER TRYING TO PUT OUT FIRE

4. STILL PHOTO OF WORKER SPRAYING WATER ON BURNT GROUND AFTER FIRE IS PUT OUT

5. REPLAY OF TENNESSEE TITANS TEAM PYROTECHNIC EQUIPMENT BURNING ON SIDELINE BEFORE GAME

STORY: A fire erupted on the sidelines before the start of the NFL Tennessee Titans home opener Sunday (September 15) when the team's pyrotechnic equipment caught fire.

The Titans players had just taken the field for their game against the Indianapolis Colts when the pyrotechnic gear used in their introduction caught fire and burned for several minutes until workers put it out.

The field was cleared of players but spectators remained in their seats and no injuries were reported with burnt ground and charred pyrotechnic gear the only damage.





