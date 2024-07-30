Fire causes extensive damage to rear of Waltham home
Firefighters were seen working on the damaged porch and rear of the house.
A police investigation was launched after officers were made aware of a video filmed inside HMP Wandsworth in south London.
PARIS (AP) — A storm of outrage about the Paris Olympics' opening ceremony — including angry comments from Donald Trump — took a legal turn Tuesday, with a DJ who performed at the show saying her lawyer is filing complaints over a torrent of threats and other abuse that the LGBTQ+ icon has suffered online in the ceremony's wake.
Conservative figures in Hollywood such as Rob Schneider and Candace Cameron Bure are outraged over the Paris Olympics’ opening ceremony for featuring a tableau that seemed to evoke Leonardo da Vinci’s “The Last Supper” but replaced the painting’s religious figures with drag queens and more. The Catholic Church in France slammed the visual as a …
The ceremony's designer Thomas Jolly, meanwhile, says his inspiration was Dionysus, the Greek god of wine and pleasure The post Paris Olympics Producers Say ‘The Last Supper’ Inspired That Opening Ceremony Scene: ‘Many Have Done It Before’ appeared first on TheWrap.
Anita Rose dies in hospital four days after being found unconscious on a track in her village.
What started as a search for missing grandmother Roberta Martin ended with the arrest of a man, 23, who is now accused of brutally murdering her, say police
A 13-year-old girl who was sexually assaulted during a red-eye flight from Los Angeles to Orlando is suing Delta Air Lines, claiming it was negligent for serving her attacker alcohol and failed to restrain him after he was found to be molesting the teen.
Jeffery Chao had said he appreciated everyone who helped find his 15-year-old daughter Alison
The three who died all came from the same family and two other relatives remain in hospital after the boat capsized on Lake Powell
Hannah Hunt, 28, was able to send a text message pleading for help for her and her mother and sister.
The Supreme Court has been hit by a new damaging leak over its abortion decisions in a fresh blow to its embattled reputation—and a hint of even more leaks to come.Intimate details of months of disagreement among the nine justices were reported at length by CNN Monday, just hours after President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris both backed major reforms to the court, with the president accusing justices of being “above the law.” CNN also said its report was the first of a series, sugge
LONDON (AP) — Bloodied children ran screaming from a dance and yoga class “like a scene from a horror movie” to escape a teenager’s savage knife attack that killed two children and wounded 11 other people Monday in northwest England, police and witnesses said.
In an exclusive interview with ABC News, the local SWAT team that took up positions at the rally, says they had no communication with the Secret Service before a would-be assassin took aim at Trump.
Joe Biden may have removed his name from the 2024 presidential campaign, but he is determined to leave Donald Trump something to remember him with.Biden is calling for sweeping reforms in the Supreme Court to ensure that no president is above the law. To preserve his legacy, he sees it as imperative to shackle Trump, whom he sees as a threat to democracy.The president wants to transform the Supreme Court to make it less rigid and more answerable—and while any lasting changes are unlikely to pass
Azuradee France, 33, was sentenced to 35 to 60 years in prison during an emotional and tense court hearing on Monday.
Pullos was first arrested and charged in April 2023 but surrendered herself to 90 days in jail a year later, with hopes that those days would count toward her expected 90-day sentence
Lindsey Barbara Marie Hamilton and Dustin Carl Lee Perry were arrested after their child, who has developmental disabilities, was found on the street, police allege
Deputies used a piece of gauze to pick up the boy's scent and were able to trace his steps back to his parents' house nearby
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Gunmen riding jet skis opened fire at a rival drug dealer on a beach in the resort town of Cancun, killing a 12-year-old boy before fleeing, Mexican authorities said.
