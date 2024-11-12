Fire at central P.E.I. roofing supply company Valley Truss deemed accidental

The fire at Valley Truss and Metal destroyed the company's main manufacturing building. (Submitted by Rowan Caseley - image credit)

The Prince Edward Island Fire Marshals Office says a malfunction in or around a wood chipper likely caused a massive fire at a truss manufacturing facility last month.

The office said in a statement that the Oct. 1 blaze at Valley Truss and Metal in Kensington has been deemed accidental.

Smoke filled the sky that afternoon as fire departments from Kensington, Summerside and New London responded to the blaze at 8 Park Rd. in the town about 15 kilometres northeast of Summerside.

The fire destroyed the company's main manufacturing building.

Valley Truss is one of the Island's four manufacturers of engineered floor and roof trusses for use in construction projects.

Its loss would have "a substantial impact" on the Island, the general manager of the Construction Association of P.E.I. predicted just after the fire.

"Lucky enough that we do have a number of other facilities that I'm hearing are stepping in and stepping up in traditional Island fashion," said Sam Sanderson.