Fire chief: 1 dead, firefighter hospitalized following Springfield Township house fire
SURREY, B.C. — Black Press Ltd. says it has entered creditor protection under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA) along with a sale of the company. Along with the CCAA proceedings, it has entered into a sales agreement to Canso, Deans Knight Capital Management Ltd. and Carpenter Media Group through a support agreement and term sheet. The Surrey, B.C.-based publisher behind community news outlets focused on Western Canada says the order provides a stay of proceedings and approves debt
Toronto police said Monday they've charged a 37-year-old man after video surfaced on social media of a security guard putting their knee on someone's head following a Toronto Maple Leafs game Saturday.The video shows a security guard at Scotiabank Arena apprehending a man and kneeing them in the face as they restrain him, before holding his head down on the floor in a puddle of what appears to be blood. Another person is seen working to restrain the man.The video doesn't show what led up to the
Former Palm Beach Police Department officer Bethany Guerriero is facing a lawsuit for pulling a gun on a man who called police for help.
The married father-of-two decided to have sex with the woman in a ‘moment of madness’, a court has been told.
"That's ridiculous," Navarro says The post ‘The View’: Ana Navarro and Sara Haines Disagree On Whether History of Slavery ‘Should Make You Feel Bad’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
Review finds failings by police and council into grooming scandal in Rochdale
Shanda Tansowny says her brother loved talking with farmers. Chris Hawkins went to a Saskatchewan farm in August 2022 to find work, says his sister. Butthe farm's owner and a family member allegedly beat him bloody and bound him with cable ties. Hawkins, a 45-year-old former agronomist, died about a month later from what the Saskatchewan Coroners Service said were complications from pre-existing health problems. "His whole entire career, when he was capable of having that, was always based on th
She was last seen getting into the back of a white van, police said.
Andri Tambunan/AFP via Getty ImagesA Pennsylvania police officer who was charged with rape and other related offenses this week allegedly told his victim the assault was an accident. Officer Justin Hain with the Steelton County Police Department is accused of assaulting the woman on Wednesday, and he was charged Thursday, according to PennLive. Citing court documents, the news outlet reports that Hain was in the home of the woman, and after she came out of the shower, he allegedly ripped off her
A handful of people marched with signs outside provincial court on Charlottetown on Monday to show support for the family of Tyson MacDonald, the 17-year-old whose body was found last month in eastern P.E.I.Inside, the victim's relatives and friends piled into one side of the packed courtroom, as one of the two young people accused of killing him appeared at a hearing meant to determine whether he'll have to remain in jail as the case proceeds. Some of the accused teen's family members sat on th
CHIBOUGAMAU, Que. — A Quebec man has admitted to setting a series of fires that burned hundreds of hectares of forest last year and forced hundreds of people from their homes. Brian Paré, 38, pleaded guilty today to 13 counts of arson and one count of arson with disregard for human life at the courthouse in Chibougamau, Que. Prosecutor Marie-Philippe Charron told the court that two of the fires set by Paré forced the May 31 evacuation of around 500 homes in Chapais, Que., a small community locat
Dr. Izzeldin Abuelaish – known as the first Palestinian doctor to hold a staff position at an Israeli hospital – reflects on the trauma of Gazan children.
Palestinian Islamist group Hamas aired a new video on Monday showing what it said were the bodies of two Israeli hostages, and Israel's military said that while it was examining the footage, there was serious concern regarding the hostages' fate. In the video, 26-year-old university student Noa Argamani, seemingly reading a script in front of a blank white wall, said that fellow hostages Itai Svirsky and Yossi Sharabi had been killed. The video ends with pictures purporting to be the dead bodies of both men.
The circus surrounding Hunter Biden should drive approval ratings even lower for Congress. Did we bring this upon ourselves?
Christopher Wheeldon, who has been jailed, was caught on a hidden nest monitoring camera.
Three people were arrested Saturday at the Avenue Road bridge over Highway 401 where demonstrations are prohibited, Toronto police say.In a post on X, formerly Twitter, police said the three people were arrested and removed from the overpass — one was arrested for mischief while two were arrested for obstructing police.In the tweet, police reminded members of the public that demonstrations or congregation of individuals on the bridge "are not permitted."Police said the overpass remained open.On
Anthony Anderson will host this year's Emmy Awards — but some people have called on Fox to rethink the decision.
The president's son, facing off with MAGA Republicans at a congressional committee meeting, leaves them looking like fools.
MELFORT, Sask. — A Mountie who responded to a mass stabbing on a Saskatchewan First Nation says it was chaotic when officers first learned the scope of the deadly rampage. "The number (of dead) was just continually climbing as we made our way to Melfort," Staff Sgt. Robin Zentner said during the first day of a coroner's inquest. Myles Sanderson killed 11 people and injured 17 others on James Smith Cree Nation and in the nearby village of Weldon on Sept. 4, 2022. Sanderson, 32, died in police cus
Robert O’Brien, Andrew Kelly and Donna Marie Brand killed Caroline Glachan in West Dunbartonshire on August 25 of that year.