Fire chief: Charging electric bikes believed to have sparked house fire in Maineville
Fire chief: Charging electric bikes believed to have sparked house fire in Maineville
Fire chief: Charging electric bikes believed to have sparked house fire in Maineville
Two drivers were seriously injured when two vehicles — one travelling in the wrong direction — collided on Highway 401 near Kingston, Ont., Tuesday, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said. Officers from the OPP's Frontenac detachment responded to the collision near the Gardiners Road exit just after 1 p.m. City of Kingston Fire and Rescue and Frontenac Paramedics also responded to the scene. The wrong-way vehicle entered the highway's eastbound lanes travelling westbound and struck the other vehic
The first section of a record-breaking tunnel that will link Denmark and Germany by descending up to 40 meters beneath the Baltic Sea, has been completed.
Ford is recalling about 645,000 pickup trucks across Canada and the U.S. because the transmissions can unexpectedly downshift to first gear no matter how fast the trucks are going.
The House Judiciary Committee plans to take the first step toward holding President Joe Biden's ghostwriter, Mark Zwonitzer, in contempt of Congress, two sources familiar with the committee's plans tell ABC News. The committee plans to hold a "markup" on the contempt resolution on Thursday, which would be followed by a committee vote, the sources said. The move would pave the way for a floor vote in the House to hold Zwonitzer in contempt.
HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Vietnamese automaker VinFast, for a short time the third-most valuable car company in the world, has a big problem: It just can’t sell enough cars.
Since the Supreme Court reversed constitutional abortion rights two years ago, the conservative majority has avoided referring to that Dobbs decision while dissenting liberals have at times invoked it in rebuke or to warn of other rights that may fall.
A Republican lawmaker announced Monday that she will force a vote soon to direct the House sergeant-at-arms to take the attorney general into custody by using a hardly used or discussed House procedural tool.
The Biden administration is moving towards lifting a de facto ban on American military contractors deploying to Ukraine, four US officials familiar with the matter told CNN, to help the country’s military maintain and repair US-provided weapons systems.
The White House has issued a trio of veto threats against the first set of spending bills the House is scheduled to vote on, dismissing each proposal as “partisan bills” put forward by Republicans. The White House published statements of administration policy Monday addressing House spending bills for the Department of Defense, Department of Homeland…
Toyota is recalling about 145,000 vehicles due to an airbag problem, the automaker said last week. Here's which models are affected.
"It was immediately apparent that the death was not a result of the motor vehicle accident,” police shared
The watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) has filed a criminal bribery complaint urging the Justice Department to investigate former President Trump’s solicitation of campaign donations from fossil fuel executives. The former president met with oil industry executives in April and asked for $1 billion in campaign contributions, The Hill reported…
TOKYO (Reuters) -China's BYD launched its third electric vehicle in Japan, it said on Tuesday, a sedan that will be its most expensive model so far in a market where consumers have long favoured domestic brands. The Shenzhen-based automaker said it had started taking orders for its flagship Seal EV in Japan from Tuesday, setting the suggested retail pricing for the rear-wheel-drive version of the vehicle in the country at 5.28 million yen ($33,111.75). The expansion of BYD, which stands for Build Your Dreams, in Japan could become a worry for domestic automakers, which are struggling in China against BYD and other Chinese EV brands.
A total of six vehicles were involved in the fatal collision, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a challenge to a 2021 Connecticut law that eliminated the state’s longstanding religious exemption from childhood immunization requirements for schools, colleges and day care facilities.
The plurality of decisions under Chief Justice John Roberts have been 9-0, and many more are 8-1 or 7-2. | Opinion
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said that the result in St. Paul’s byelection that saw a historic Liberal stronghold lose to the Conservatives was “certainly disappointing” but that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has the support of the Liberal party. “We knew it was going to be a hard fight,” Freeland said.
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The International Criminal Court said Tuesday it issued arrest warrants for Russia’s former defense minister and its military chief of staff for attacks on Ukraine's power plants, the third time the global court has accused senior Russian leaders of war crimes.
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Thousands of protesters stormed Kenya’s parliament Tuesday to protest tax proposals, burning part of the building, sending lawmakers fleeing and drawing fire from police in unrest that the president vowed to quash. Several people were killed.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a challenge from Republican-controlled states to a horse racing safety law that has led to national medication and anti-doping rules.