A fire closed this Miami Lakes restaurant. $1.4 million later, it’s finally reopening

A total renovation was necessary, but Latin American Grill in Miami Lakes is ready to reopen after two years.

After a devastating late-night kitchen fire in 2022, the restaurant in the Park Centre Shops has rebuilt and renovated, and owner and founder Reny Gonzalez can’t quite believe the work is finished.

“I thought this day would never come,” he said of Monday’s reopening. “We have missed our customers, and they have missed us.”

No one was hurt in the fire, happily, but the damage was extensive, and Gonzalez decided to remodel and update the restaurant, a neighborhood favorite for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The counter at the newly renovated Latin American Grill in Miami Lakes.

The $1.4 million renovation included new flooring and new subway tiles on the walls. New trim was added, along with what Gonzalez calls an elevated sandwich station, where customers can watch their Cuban sandwiches (as well as pan con bistec, croqueta preparada and more) being made.

The ventanita has new double windows, too, and the restaurant will also have outdoor seating on a patio with new lighting and planters.

“Very little could be saved, so we ended up designing a whole new restaurant from scratch,” Gonzalez said, adding that the new design would be the prototype for all new locations. Latin American Grill also has a restaurant in Pembroke Pines.

The new Latin American Grill has outdoor seating and a ventanita.

But though the look is new, the menu hasn’t changed.

Diners can expect to find all of their traditional Latin favorites: ropa vieja, churrasco, pechuga de pollo, lechon asado. Most dishes will still cost between $12 and $20, with the popular breakfast special of eggs, meat, toast and coffee under $10.

Gonzalez said a fair price is part of what has drawn neighbors to the restaurant over the years.

“This is a place where people know one another and love to socialize,” he said. “It’s something very special in the community.”

The interior of Latin American Grill in Miami Lakes.

Latin American Grill

Where: 15342 NW 79th Ct., Miami Lakes

Hours: 7 a.m.-11 p.m. daily

More information: LatinAmericanGrill.net or 305-231-0083

The exterior of the newly renovated Latin American Grill in Miami Lakes.

