Fire closes high school in Campbell River, B.C.

Fire crews from multiple communities tackled the flames at Carihi Secondary School in Campbell River, B.C., late Thursday. (CHEK News - image credit)

More than 1,000 students in Campbell River, B.C., are uncertain about what comes next after a fire broke out at their high school Thursday night.

Crews from multiple fire halls in and around the Vancouver Island city were called to the flames at around 11 p.m. PT on Thursday, according to the Campbell River Fire Department.

"Due to the prompt response of the City of Campbell River, Oyster River, and Courtenay fire departments, the fire was contained to the west side of the school," said Campbell River Fire Chief Dan Verdun in a statement issued Friday morning.

"We are working to assess the building and thank all Campbell River residents, particularly the students and staff at Carihi, for their patience."

Verdun told CHEK News the fire likely started in a kitchen area of the school, which is one of two high schools in the city. No injuries have been reported.

Fire crews tackle the blaze at Carihi Secondary on Nov. 21, 2024

The fire chief is asking members of the public to stay away from the area as cleanup and monitoring efforts continue.

School District 72 has cancelled classes and bus service to the school. It says it will provide more updates when they are available.

Campbell River, located about 225 kilometres northwest of Victoria on Vancouver Island's east coast, is home to about 35,000 people.