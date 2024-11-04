‘Fire Country’ Fans Are Surprised With Huge Diane Farr Episode News

Fire Country is making some big moves in season 3, and one of them involves none other than Mama Leone herself.

The hit CBS drama is currently airing new episodes on Friday nights, and the show revealed an incredible update with actress Diane Farr. For the November 1 installment (airing at 9 p.m. ET), she's not just portraying her character Sharon Leone — she also is taking on the role of director. What's more, Fire Country made sure to spotlight the newest step in Diane's TV career by posting a behind-the-scenes look at what's to come on Instagram.

"This Friday @GetDianeFarr makes her directorial debut on @Firecountrycbs!" the caption read on October 26. "#behindthescenes photos at #smokeys, Station 42, the Leone Kitchen and the #director office taken by cinematographer @whelan.stewart. Our #femalefilmmakerfriday comes November 1 9pm/8c @cbstv."

Upon seeing Diane's incredible milestone with Fire Country, it didn't take long for fans to raise the heat with excitement on social media.

"Congratulations!!! This season is on fire!!! 🔥🔥," one person wrote in the comments. "Mama Leone takes Lead! Can't wait to see it!" another declared. "This is gonna be so good!!!" a different viewer added.

So, what exactly is Diane's directorial debut supposed to be about? According to Collider, the episode is titled "Welcome to the Cult"and will follow Bode Leone (Max Thieriot) as he embarks on his first day as a cadet at Cal Fire. What's more, he has a lot at stake as Jake Crawford (Jordan Calloway) discovers a remnant of how Bode and Gabriela Perez (Stephanie Arcila) made a mistake while trying to save Tom "Gil" Gilmore (Paul Moniz de Sa)'s life in the season 3 premiere.

And if that's not enough, Diane may have more going on than just directing. When speaking with Woman's World in September, she teased there's more coming for Sharon that she's particularly excited about.

"I’m so proud of the true-life experiences the writers are bringing for my character, Sharon, this season!" she told the outlet. "She has a crisis coming that I have lived with myself, and she runs right at it the way she does a fire — the way I try to do in my life. I hope ultimately the story inspires others to ask for help when they need it."

We're definitely intrigued!

