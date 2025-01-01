Fire crews 'hampered by wind' as they fight fire

The fire broke out at a commercial property in Little Glen Road, the service said [Google]

Firefighters have been battling a large waste fire in Leicestershire for more than 14 hours.

They were called to a commercial property on Little Glen Road, Glen Parva, at 20:52 GMT on Tuesday.

Crews were working to keep the fire from spreading but were "hampered by strong winds", the fire service said.

At its peak there was an area of 82ft (25m) by 82ft (25m) on fire.

Residents were urged to keep their windows and doors closed due to large amounts of smoke in the air.

The fire service said it was working with the owner of the site to use his JCB to spread out the burnt remains but the fire was still active.

ADVERTISEMENT

No injuries were reported.

Follow BBC Leicester on Facebook, on X, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk or via WhatsApp on 0808 100 2210.

Related internet links