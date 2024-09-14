Fire Crews Pass Through Flames While Battling Bridge Fire

Efforts to contain the Bridge Fire in southern California continued on September 14, with multiple evacuation orders still in effect across Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties.

The fire, which began on September 8, destroyed multiple structures and became California

Video Transcript

Yeah, we're good buddy.

We're good buddy.

Smell.

Yeah, we're good buddy.

We're good buddy.

Yeah.

Yeah, we're good buddy.

We're good buddy.

Yeah.

Yeah, we're good buddy.

We're good buddy.

Smell.