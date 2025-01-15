Fire crews work to put out house fire in west Omaha
Firefighters battle a fire that broke out at a home in west Omaha.
Firefighters battle a fire that broke out at a home in west Omaha.
"People don't understand the consequences."
"I was in the middle of a conversation when everything took a sudden turn. I heard yelling and screaming outside. I rushed toward the front door, and my heart plummeted when I saw my father sitting on the steps. Blood was rushing down his face from an open wound on his forehead."
If you love dark chocolate and kimchi, you're going to love this list...
Symptoms are typically flu-like, including fever, headaches, and lethargy.
Louise Martineau still remembers her state of panic as she stood three metres from the doors of the emergency department at a Quebec City hospital, unsure how she would get her husband inside.Earlier that evening, on Sept. 12, 2024, 73-year-old Philippe de Passillé felt an onset of pain on the left side of his stomach, under his chest, which quickly spread to his thigh and leg.His leg got worse and by the time the couple made it to Enfant-Jésus-CHU de Québec hospital, he said the limb was "compl
(Bloomberg) -- The US Supreme Court turned away a fresh bid to put independent federal agencies under direct presidential control, as the justices steered clear of a fight with implications for the Federal Trade Commission and Securities and Exchange Commission.Most Read from BloombergThese Homes Withstood the LA Fires. Architects Explain WhyA Blueprint for Better Bike LanesWhat Robotaxis Brought San FranciscoThe high court, without comment, refused to hear an appeal from Leachco Inc., an Oklaho
Deputy faces murder charge after teen killed in New Mexico
The Princess of Wales visited the Royal Marsden Hospital in London on Tuesday, Jan. 14
The Princess of Wales spoke about what brought her solace while receiving treatment
The Conservatives are calling on the government to stop collecting tax on capital gains at the increased inclusion rate the Liberals put forward as part of last year's budget.Conservative finance critic Jasraj Singh Hallan argued the higher inclusion rate shouldn't apply because it was never officially passed into law by Parliament."You are taking money from small businesses without the consent of Parliament and have created a tax-filing nightmare for hard-working Canadians across our country,"
A man in his 80s started working as a personal trainer after lifting weights helped him relieve joint pain and arthritis so he could stay active.
The pool of potential candidates to replace Prime Minister Justin Trudeau continues to dwindle with both former B.C. premier Christy Clark and Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne announcing they won't seek the Liberal Party leadership. Clark made her announcement Tuesday, just days after she had to walk back a claim that she was never a member of the Conservative Party. Joining the ever-growing list of cabinet ministers who aren't seeking their boss's position, Champagne told the Can
The Princess of Wales visited the hospital where she was treated for cancer on Tuesday, offering gratitude to the medical teams who helped her and give support to patients now undergoing treatment. Kate, as she is commonly known, conducted the solo engagement at the Royal Marsden Hospital in London, a world-leading state-of-the art cancer center known for its pioneering research. “I was just saying, coming in the front entrance here, having made so many quiet, private visits, actually it’s quite nice,” she said after arriving at the hospital’s main entrance.
The Princess of Wales visited the Royal Marsden Hospital on Tuesday, her first engagement of the year
13-year-old arrested, accused of cutting 4-year-old with a knife
Canadian crews are being put to use in the battle against wildfires that are devastating parts of Los Angeles, in a deployment that demonstrates Canadian expertise and sovereignty, Emergency Preparedness Minister Harjit Sajjan said Tuesday.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday upheld a North Dakota state House district on an American Indian reservation, rejecting a challenge by local Republican officials.
Here's what experts want you to know about this common medical condition.
The Princess of Wales has said "it is a relief to now be in remission" from cancer and she is "looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead" as she thanked staff at the Royal Marsden Hospital for her "exceptional" care. It is the first time Kate has used the word remission to describe where she is in her cancer journey since she announced she was undergoing treatment in March last year. As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal.
The Princess of Wales shares a personal message after visiting the hospital where she had treatment.