Fire crews work to put out house fire in west Omaha

The Princess of Wales has said "it is a relief to now be in remission" from cancer and she is "looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead" as she thanked staff at the Royal Marsden Hospital for her "exceptional" care. It is the first time Kate has used the word remission to describe where she is in her cancer journey since she announced she was undergoing treatment in March last year. As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal.