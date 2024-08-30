Fire crews tackle blaze at industrial site

Firefighters were called in the early hours of Friday morning [Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service]

Firefighters have been tackling a blaze at a waste management plant in Nottinghamshire.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) said it was called to the Enva site, on the Colwick Industrial Estate, in Netherfield, just after 02:00 BST on Friday.

Eight fire crews were sent to the scene.

In an update issued at about 07:00, NFRS said the incident had been scaled down but crews would remain at the scene damping down "for the next couple of hours".

