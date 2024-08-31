Fire crews tackle blaze after ‘pre-planned’ film set explosions near the O2

Twenty-five firefighers tackled the blaze on a film set near the O2.

Twenty-five firefighers tackled the blaze on a film set near the O2. Photograph: X.com

A controlled explosion on a film set near the O2 arena in London sparked a fire that destroyed a van, as well as damaging a car and lorry.

London fire brigade said firefighters were called to an open-air yard in Dock Road, Silvertown, shortly before 8pm on Saturday.

The blaze was under control just over an hour later after 25 firefighters attended the incident, with no injuries reported.

It is understood the fire followed a “pre-planned filming event” at the site close to the capital’s O2 arena, which hosts concerts by Niall Horan and Texas next week.

London fire brigade posted on X on Saturday evening, saying: “The fire at an open air yard in Silvertown is now under control.

“One van was destroyed by the fire and most of a car and lorry were damaged by the fire. There are currently no reports of any injuries.”

It added: “The fire in Silvertown followed a controlled explosion at a film set which spread out of control. Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the fire, which is now under control. Crews will remain on scene for the remainder of the evening.”

The open-air yard in Dock Road where the fire took place is also near to London’s cable car link across the River Thames.

A Met police spokesperson said: “We are aware of reports of explosions being heard in the vicinity of the O2 in Greenwich.



“This was part of a pre-planned filming event in the Canning Town, E16, area. There is no risk to the public.”

Witnesses posted videos of the fire on social media, with some users on X saying a number of “small explosions” could be heard.

“There were two small explosions before the fire started,” they said. “The third explosion was the one on the video … crazy.”